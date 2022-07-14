Polygon (MATIC) Price Rallies 25% on This Crucial Announcement

Thu, 07/14/2022 - 10:45
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Eccentric partnership sent MATIC price through roof: coin outperfomed almost all top 100 altcoins
Polygon (MATIC) Price Rallies 25% on This Crucial Announcement
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

MATIC, a core native utility and governance asset of EVM-compatible blockchain heavyweight Polygon (formerly Matic Network) outperformed all competitors in the last 24 hours.

Polygon joins Disney Accelerator, MATIC jumps from $0.5 to $0.65

According to the official announcement shared by its team on Twitter, Polygon Network (MATIC) is going to join the Disney Accelerator program.

Helmed by The Walt Disney Company, Disney Accelerator is the largest business development program designed to accelerate the growth of cutting-edge entertainment companies across the globe.

In 2022, the program is focused on use cases that involve augmented reality (AR), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Polygon jumps 25%
Image by Coingecko

MATIC, Polygon's token, immediately reacted to the announcement. The MATIC price added over 25% in less than seven hours, revisiting a five-week high over $0.65.

MATIC becomes top-performing large cap

By press time, the price of MATIC slightly dropped; it is changing hands at $0.625 on major spot trading platforms. However, it still remains the top performing coin among all large-cap altcoins.

The Disney Accelerator program is set to start this week. Polygon Network (MATIC) will be accompanied there by Flickplay and Lockerverse Web3 social apps, AI start-ups InVerse and Obsess and AR innovators Red 6.

Related
MATIC Price Spikes over Last 24 Hours; Here Are Three Factors Responsible

As covered by U.Today previously, the Polygon (MATIC) price was catalyzed by integration with fintech heavyweight Robinhood and the upcoming launch of Reddit's NFT marketplace.

#Polygon (MATIC) News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image JPMorgan Says Bitcoin’s Cost of Production Has Dropped Dramatically
07/14/2022 - 09:28
JPMorgan Says Bitcoin’s Cost of Production Has Dropped Dramatically
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Chinese Investors Might "Buy the Dip" When Bitcoin Hits $18,000: Survey
07/14/2022 - 08:14
Chinese Investors Might "Buy the Dip" When Bitcoin Hits $18,000: Survey
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Embattled Crypto Lender Celsius Finally Files for Bankruptcy
07/14/2022 - 06:08
Embattled Crypto Lender Celsius Finally Files for Bankruptcy
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya