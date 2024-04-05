Polygon (MATIC) Might Soar to $1 If This Happens

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Polygon (MATIC) is on the radar of top market analyst Ali Martinez, who projected a potential bullish breakout for the altcoin. As the analyst pointed out on the X app, MATIC has what it takes to jump as high as $1 in the near term.

Advertisement

Polygon technical markers

According to Martinez, the TD Sequential indicator on the Polygon-USD daily chart presents a buy order. This implies an impending trend change as the cryptocurrency has suffered an intense drawdown owing to more than one week of sell-offs recorded by the token.

At the time of writing, MATIC’s price is pegged at $0.8675, down by 3.57% in the past 24 hours. The bearish drawdown in Polygon is a sustained one from the chart and is extended to the trailing seven-day period. After the mildly bullish consolidation MATIC recorded from March 31 to April 1, it recorded a steep decline from a weekly high of $1.005 to the low it is currently trading at now.

In Martinez’s projection, should MATIC strive to stay above the $0.87 price mark, its bulls may gather enough momentum to push it back above the $1 resistance.

The TD Sequential presents a buy signal on the $MATIC daily chart! If #MATIC stays strong above $0.87, we could see a rebound to $0.95, or better yet, $1! pic.twitter.com/YSEoH7JbV4 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 5, 2024

Can Polygon buck trend?

Polygon is one of the dominant Ethereum L2 chains on the market today. Besides being the largest by market capitalization, the protocol has also gained immense recognition as one of the most developed L2s on the Ethereum mainnet.

Known for its collaborations with other blockchain outfits, Polygon has a very rich ecosystem helping to bolster demand for MATIC, a trend strong enough to help it break free from the bearish trend on the broader market.

The prospective upgrade of MATIC to POL is also another positive fundamental that has the potential to help turbo-charge the price of the token in the long term.