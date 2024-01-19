Advertisement
AD

8000x Cheaper Than Ethereum: Polygon's (MATIC) Nailwal on Near Protocol (NEAR) Integration

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Thanks to opportunities of Near (NEAR) as data availability layer, building EVM rollups becomes more streamlined and cost efficient
Fri, 19/01/2024 - 14:50
8000x Cheaper Than Ethereum: Polygon's (MATIC) Nailwal on Near Protocol (NEAR) Integration
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A new integration between two major altcoin ecosystems kicks off, paving the way for more second-layer networks powered by ZK proofs. With such networks, customers will be able to save on transactional costs and infrastructure resources.

Advertisement

Near DA layer now fuels Polygon CDK: Why is this important?

With the integration between Polygon CDK, an open-source L2 development kit, and Near's Data Availability platform, users can transact 8,000 times cheaper than on the Ethereum (ETH) mainnet. This was shared by Polygon's founder Sandeep Nailwal with his 273,000 followers on X.

The NEAR Data Availability layer (NEAR DA) is now available for all customers of Polygon CDK, which allows third-party developers to develop and launch their own zk-powered layer 2s for various use cases.

Builders can set customizable features (transaction costs, native token, throughput) with no EVM-compatibility, security and developer experience tradeoffs. 

Illia Polosukhin, cofounder of NEAR Protocol, stressed the importance of this integration for the tech capability of dApps in the future and for cross-network interoperability in Web3:

We’re excited to make NEAR DA available to Polygon CDK rollup builders and share the benefits of cost-effective, lightning-fast data availability that scales with NEAR’s sharding for the modular Ethereum ecosystem. This is another exciting collaboration between NEAR Foundation and Polygon Labs to drive Chain Abstraction and create better experiences for developers and users.

The Alsom Near Protocol (NEAR) team calculated that 231 kB of calldata on NEAR costs $0.0016, while the same calldata on Ethereum L1 costs users $140.54.

More zk-powered L2s to come?

Even with Proto-Danksharding activated on Ethereum (ETH), this results in massive resource cost reductions and transactional bandwidth increases.

Also, Polygon (MATIC) and Near (NEAR) kickstarted a long-term technical collaboration to build zkWASM, a new type of prover for WASM blockchains. 

It is set to allow Web3 devs to create zkWASM chains built on NEAR DA. As a result, the products of this collab will be meaningful for both the EVM and WASM scenes.

#Polygon (MATIC) News #NEAR Protocol News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Revives to Take This First Action as Market Drops
2024/01/19 15:02
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Revives to Take This First Action as Market Drops
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Massive Weekly SHIB Burn Noticed, Still This Metric Goes Terribly Wrong
2024/01/19 15:02
Massive Weekly SHIB Burn Noticed, Still This Metric Goes Terribly Wrong
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Most of Approved Spot Bitcoin ETFs Will Not Make It: Grayscale CEO
2024/01/19 15:02
Most of Approved Spot Bitcoin ETFs Will Not Make It: Grayscale CEO
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

8000x Cheaper Than Ethereum: Polygon's (MATIC) Nailwal on Near Protocol (NEAR) Integration
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Revives to Take This First Action as Market Drops
Massive Weekly SHIB Burn Noticed, Still This Metric Goes Terribly Wrong
Show all