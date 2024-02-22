Polygon (MATIC) Could Skyrocket 90% If This Chart Pattern Holds True

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Chart pattern suggests that MATIC price might be building up for potential breakout
Thu, 22/02/2024 - 16:15
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to crypto analyst Ali, Polygon (MATIC), the native token of the Polygon network, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, has been consolidating in a multi-year symmetrical triangular pattern.

This chart pattern suggests that the price might be building up for a potential breakout, which might result in a 90% upside move for MATIC.

Ali mentioned in a tweet that Polygon was exhibiting promising signs from a long-term perspective. He also stated that the prevailing pattern for Polygon appears to be a multi-year symmetrical triangle. 

A symmetrical triangle is a chart pattern that forms when the price achieves lower highs and higher lows, resulting in two converging trend lines. The pattern typically represents a period of indecision and uncertainty on the market, with buyers and sellers evenly matched. The pattern is considered neutral until a breakout occurs, which often occurs when the price hits the apex of the triangle or at the point where the trend lines intersect.

According to Ali, if MATIC can maintain a close above $0.96, it might herald the start of a bull rally, with a potential target of $1.73. If this pattern breakout holds, a rise to $1.73 indicates an 89.56% increase over current levels.

At the time of writing, MATIC was up 5.21% in the last 24 hours to $0.97. The token has likewise gained 7% weekly.

Polygon news

Polygon recently celebrated Polygon ID Release 6, marking another big milestone on Polygon ID's path to becoming the most widely used digital identity solution.

The highlight of this release is the first-ever implementation of Dynamic Credentials, a W3C protocol that allows users to automatically refresh expired credentials from their wallets.

Polygon ID Release 6 also includes numerous significant improvements that increase Polygon ID's on-chain capabilities while also laying the groundwork for addressing key Web3 issues, such as Sybil assaults, among others.

#Polygon (MATIC) News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

