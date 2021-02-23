Poloniex Disables ETH, BNB and ERC-20 Wallets for Maintenance. Are Funds Safe?

US-based Poloniex exchange has temporarily disabled its wallets holding ETH and ERC-20 tokens until further notice

While Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto markets are struggling to get out of the red zone, U.S.-based exchange Poloniex has temporarily stopped users from accessing their ETH and ERC-20 wallets and is performing maintenance.

The same is true for BNB and BEP-2 wallets.

The exchange has promised to enable wallets as soon as maintenance is complete.

On Feb. 17, Poloniex faced a similar situation when trading and all other operations were halted as the exchange was in maintenance mode.

Back then, Poloniex faced an issue unexpectedly and started an investigation. The tech support team assured users that their funds were safe.

The results of the investigation were not announced. However, judging by its Twitter page, over the past few days, Poloniex has been disabling wallets with various crypto coins and then switching them back on.