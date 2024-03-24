Polkadot's Meme Crypto DED Jumps into Twitter Trends

Advertisement

After Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT) welcomes the first mainstream meme coins. DED meme crypto is gaining traction with a massive airdrop and crucial partnership announcements.

DED, first meme coin on Polkadot (DOT), exploded onto Twitter Trends

For the second day in a row, DED, a meme cryptocurrency on Polkadot (DOT) blockchain, is making waves in the top rankings of Twitter trends. Right now, DED holds nine place in most popular themes across the dominant social media platform for Web3 natives.

$DED airdrop is now starting 🙂



Please check your $DED balance over the next few days, you should receive 36 $DED for every DOT that you held at the time of the snapshot



Please note $DED will be initially frozen and will only get unfrozen once exchange listings are confirmed to… — DOT is $DED (@dotisded) March 23, 2024

In the official Telegram group of the project, over 20,000 meme cryptocurrency enthusiasts are waiting for the airdrop of DED token.

In recent weeks, the DED team managed to score long-term strategic partnerships with a clutch of heavy-hitting Polkadot teams, including the likes of Talisman Wallet, Nova Wallet, SubWallet and more.

DED has also launched the massive Zealy campaign for its future holders and customers, with a total prize pool of over $30,000 in Polkadot's DOT tokens. A number of notable crypto influencers endorsed the campaign on social media channels.

As covered by U.Today previously, Polkadot Academy kickstarted the blockchain developer track last week.

Meme coin frenzy might inject new life into Polkadot (DOT)

Per the team's estimations, out of one million DOT holders, an estimated 100,000 of them decided to support the DED launch. The final snaphot has been taken, and DOT wallets will receive long-anticipated airdrops soon.

DED representatives stressed that this process is of paramount importance to Polkadot (DOT). The unwavering commitment from the community, the foundation and many ecosystem projects are banding together to breathe fresh air into the market.

As of Q1, 2024, Polkadot (DOT) becomes the largest blockchain to onboard meme coin enthusiasts on its on-chain rails.