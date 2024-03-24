Advertisement
    Polkadot's Meme Crypto DED Jumps into Twitter Trends

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Messages associated with Polkadot-based meme coin jumped into top 10 on X
    Sun, 24/03/2024 - 16:10
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    After Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT) welcomes the first mainstream meme coins. DED meme crypto is gaining traction with a massive airdrop and crucial partnership announcements.

    DED, first meme coin on Polkadot (DOT), exploded onto Twitter Trends

    For the second day in a row, DED, a meme cryptocurrency on Polkadot (DOT) blockchain, is making waves in the top rankings of Twitter trends. Right now, DED holds nine place in most popular themes across the dominant social media platform for Web3 natives.

    In the official Telegram group of the project, over 20,000 meme cryptocurrency enthusiasts are waiting for the airdrop of DED token.

    In recent weeks, the DED team managed to score long-term strategic partnerships with a clutch of heavy-hitting Polkadot teams, including the likes of Talisman Wallet, Nova Wallet, SubWallet and more.

    DED has also launched the massive Zealy campaign for its future holders and customers, with a total prize pool of over $30,000 in Polkadot's DOT tokens. A number of notable crypto influencers endorsed the campaign on social media channels. 

    Meme coin frenzy might inject new life into Polkadot (DOT)

    Per the team's estimations, out of one million DOT holders, an estimated 100,000 of them decided to support the DED launch. The final snaphot has been taken, and DOT wallets will receive long-anticipated airdrops soon.

    DED representatives stressed that this process is of paramount importance to Polkadot (DOT). The unwavering commitment from the community, the foundation and many ecosystem projects are banding together to breathe fresh air into the market.

    As of Q1, 2024, Polkadot (DOT) becomes the largest blockchain to onboard meme coin enthusiasts on its on-chain rails.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Polkadot
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

