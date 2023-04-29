Polkadot (DOT), Kusama (KSM) Now Connected via IBC, Here's How

Two largest networks of the DotSama ecosystem, Polkadot (DOT) and its "sister chain" or "canary network" Kusama (KSM) are now connected to each other via a seamless bridge. The new mechanism employs the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) standard of the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem.

IBC implementation by Composable Finance bridges Polkadot, Kusama: Introducing Centauri

According to an official statement by DeFi developers Composable Finance, they have launched a decentralized cross-network bridge between Polkadot (DOT) and its "canary network" Kusama (KSM). The new product, dubbed Centauri, is the first implementation of the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) standard to go live outside the Cosmos (ATOM) scene.

1/❗🔊We just launched the first Polkadot<>Kusama connection via @CosmosIBC, setting a new standard for relay chain interoperability in DotSama! Check out Centauri, now live at https://t.co/tsbN9VaRTd pic.twitter.com/OzJch1MUcK — Composable Finance (@ComposableFin) April 27, 2023

The new non-custodial value transfer vehicle allows seamless and trustless movement of funds between two thriving blockchains, Kusama (KSM) and Polkadot (DOT). In terms of DeFi development, this launch unlocks new opportunities for non-custodial exchange of crypto and "yield farming."

Enabled by this bridge, KSM/DOT, PICA/DOT and DOT/USDT liquidity pools go live on Pablo DeFi by Composable Finance. Currently, the product and app are in open beta, so a limit of 10,000 coins is imposed for each asset.

The team of Cosmos (ATOM) is excited by this accomplishment and possible effects it can have on the cross-chain sphere of Web3 development as a whole:

Polkadot is coming to the Interchain. Composable Finance successfully launched the first Polkadot<>Kusama connection via IBC. This is the first IBC implementation outside of Cosmos.

Centauri developers invited all crypto enthusiasts to stress-test the new bridge and share feedback about various strategies of its usage.

More IBC connections to be released soon

They also revealed that more implementations of IBC instruments are already being explored by the researchers. As such, the protocol might evolve into the go-to solution for omni-chain compatibility.

As covered by U.Today previously, in the past months, a number of eccentric experiments were set to push the barriers of IBC utilization in DeFi.

In September 2022, a concept was demonstrated of how zk-proofs can be useful in employing IBC in building non-custodial products with Cosmos (ATOM) and Ethereum (ETH).