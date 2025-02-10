Polkadot Blockchain Academy Launches Course for Web3 Developers

Polkadot Blockchain Academy has unveiled the JAM Course, a hands-on program designed to educate top developers on Polkadot’s innovative Join-Accumulate Machine (JAM) architecture.

Advertisement

Building on previous initiatives like PBA Campus and the JAM Tour, the course offers technical deep dives, tutorials and Q&A sessions to prepare Web3 technologists for JAM’s capabilities.

The JAM Course is designed as an advanced, immersive program that provides developers with practical experience and deep insights into JAM’s core functionalities.

Advertisement

Unlike traditional blockchain learning programs, this course offers a blend of technical lectures, coding exercises and interactive Q&A sessions, ensuring participants gain the skills needed to build on JAM effectively.

“JAM represents the next frontier for Polkadot, and this course is a gateway for developers eager to explore its transformative potential. Through this program, participants will not only gain technical expertise but also a deeper understanding of how Polkadot is driving the future of blockchain interoperability. We are excited to see how this new knowledge will inspire developers to push the boundaries of what’s possible in web3,” Polkadot Blockchain Academy CEO Pauline Cohen Vorms said.

By the end of the course, attendees will have the practical expertise to develop and deploy Web3 applications using JAM’s scalable and efficient infrastructure.

The in-person course launches in December 2025, with registration open for updates on the application process.