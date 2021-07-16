Polkadot-Based Pontem Framework Partners with Pinknode Infrastructure Provider: Details

dApp developers will benefit massively from new partnership, here's why

Pontem, a decentralized applications framework designed for experiments with Facebook's Diem on Polkadot (DOT), enters a partnership with node API provider Pinknode.

Pinknode to empower "Diem on Polkadot" with API node connection

According to the official announcement shared by the Pontem Network team on its official social media channels, the framework joins efforts with Pinknode.

Pinknode is a top-league provider of access to multiple blockchains. Its mechanisms are based on API requests. Within this partnership, Pinknode will empower Pontem with reliable resource-efficient access to Polkadot (DOT).

Boris Povod, founder of Pontem, emphasized that the collaboration between his team and Pinknode will bring new opportunities to the entire Web3 segment, in particular—for Polkadot-oriented dApp development:

We are excited about collaborating with another project that is aligned to our goals, allowing us both to achieve our full potential. With Pinknode acting as our primary infrastructure provider, their reliable and secure API endpoints will be a key building block to completing our joint goal of improving Polkadot’s current infrastructure, while also allowing us to work towards our goal of becoming the experimentation network for Diem. We look forward to what this partnership will bring.

Technically, the new partnership ensures 100 percent interoperability between Facebook's Diem and Polkadot's parachains.

Strengthening the infrastructure for Web3

Pinknode is introduced as an exclusive infrastructure provider to the Pontem Network. Pinknode's API endpoints will allow Pontem's Polkadot-based public alternative to Facebook-backed Diem operate with high uptime.

As covered by U.Today previously, Pontem Network recently raised $4.5 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by VC heavyweights Mechanism Capital and Kenetic Capital.

Now blockchain-focused entrepreneurs can experiment with their applications on Polkadot's Substrate before their full-fledged roll-out on Diem.