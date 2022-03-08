Pizza Giant Papa Johns Explodes onto NFT Market; Launches Free Token Drop

Papa Johns becomes the latest big brand to join the NFT euphoria. Its supporters can claim unique digital collectibles and real-world branded bags.

Largest free NFT giveaway launched by Papa Johns in the U.K.

According to the official announcement by Papa Johns, its first mainstream NFT airdrop is going to start this month. The new collection boasts 19,840 NFTs inspired by nine pizza hot bags.

Image by Papa Johns

All NFTs marketed by the "Papa 1984" and "Papa Cheese Melt" mottos can be redeemed in a couple of clicks through a special microsite for the campaign.

The "Papa 1984" NFT bag is inspired by the Gen Z love for insulated streetwear. Every design is available in three colors with a color pop tag.

The "Papa Cheese Melt" and "Papa Tag" NFT bags are also designed to pay homage to graffiti artists of the 1980s as the chain itself launched in 1984.

NFT designer Tom Hoff emphasizes that this release is a crucial milestone for massive NFT adoption and for Papa Johns brand visibility:

NFTs have exploded so quickly and yet many people are still unsure how to collect them, or believe that they come with big price tags. It's great to see a brand like Papa Johns helping to make NFTs more mainstream and that two of my designs will allow people worldwide to enjoy them in the metaverse.

Tezos (XTZ) cements itself as NFT-centric blockchain

Besides digital collectibles, the drop boasts physical bags with the same design. Limited editions of Papa Johns' bags will be avaliable on Depop, an international fashion marketplace for those who purchase NFTs from Papa Johns.

One physical bag will be released to everyone who redeems an NFT between March 1, 2022, and April 12, 2022.

As covered by U.Today previously, Tezos' (XTZ) carbon-neutral platform for NFTs already hosts many unusual projects. For instance, it is the technical basis of Behance's digital collectibles program.