Pixelverse Private Raising Reaches $7.5 Million After Extra Funding Campaign

Web3 brand and game ecosystem Pixelverse shared the details of its recent additional $2 million private funding round. The latest fundraising phase attracted the participation of a host of leading Web3 VCs and pushed the total of investments secured to $7.5 million.

Pixelverse, a mainstream cyberpunk-themed game ecosystem that can be played in web browsers or within Telegram, secures $2 million in its additional funding round. The funding was provided by a clutch of highly reputable VCs and top-tier angel investors.

The recent $2 million funding was provided by Galaxy Interactive, Crit Ventures and Arc Community. Besides that, the round yielded contributions from prominent angel investors Alex Kruger, Coco Bear, Luke Belmar and The Block founder Mike Dudas.

As explained by the Pixelverse team in a comment, fresh funding will be used to expand the growing Pixelverse ecosystem, which includes mobile mini-games and media that have attracted millions of players.

Pixelverse cofounder and COO Kori Leon is highly enthusiastic about the potential effects of this round for his platform and its role in the global Web3 ecosystem:

Pixelverse started as a web3 gaming ecosystem, and we are now bringing web3 IPs to the real world. Crypto is still intimidating for many users, so we are making it accessible to all through gaming mechanics. We are expanding into Pixelverse media and several product lines to ensure the long-term sustainability and profitability of our operations. This fundraising will support our growth right before our TGE which is coming this summer.

It should also be noted that the initial $5.5 million raised drew funding from lead investors that included Delphi Ventures, Merit Circle and Mechanism Capital.

Pixelverse hits 70 million payers milestone

Ryan You, partner and co-head of gaming at Galaxy Interactive, welcomes a new incubee and expresses excitement about its mission and traction:

Pixelverse has brilliantly navigated the critical challenge of disseminating their visionary concepts and products. By driving Web3 adoption around the TON ecosystem and engaging 70 million players across their games and third-party titles on their platform, Pixelverse is effectively managing the economy and community in the new digital age. We are pleased to support Pixelverse in their journey, recognizing their potential to set new benchmarks in the integration of decentralized technologies and interactive entertainment.

Pixelverse is on a mission to transform Web3 gaming through leveraging the attention economy to create highly engaging player experiences. By combining the popularity of Telegram’s tap-to-earn mechanics with novel social features, Pixelverse has rapidly onboarded millions of players to mobile games powered by popular characters from crypto-native and Web2 IP.

Pixelverse has emerged as a leading developer of Telegram mini-app games. Its ability to harness the network effects of Telegram’s 700 million users while pioneering mass market-friendly games has attracted the attention of VCs seeking exposure to the growing TON ecosystem.