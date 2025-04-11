Phemex Introduces High-APY USDT Savings Product

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Phemex, a popular cryptocurrency trading and investing platform, welcomes all U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) depositors to benefit from their dormant cryptocurrency. A novel product is set to protect USDT holders from extreme volatility while unlocking predictable instruments of income generation.

Phemex introduces flexible high-APY earning program for USDT holders

Starting April 2025, Phemex, a major global cryptocurrency exchange, is running a unique crypto savings program. For all deposits in U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, the exchange offers 5% in annualized yield (APY).

❓Did you know how to earn up to 5% APY with #Phemex USDT Flexible Savings?



1⃣ Log in your Phemex account.

2⃣ Click on Earn from the homepage and choose the Phemex Savings.

3⃣Select the USDT Savings, enter the amount you want to subscribe, and click Confirm.



Subscribe NOW 👇… pic.twitter.com/v6rqpKtrHT — Phemex (@Phemex_official) April 9, 2025

Normally, such offerings are only available for mid-cap and low-cap altcoins subject to high volatility. Also, exchanges frequently introduce tight limits for earning initiatives of this type.

The approach of Phemex is unique: the program is live for USDT, the largest and most reliable stablecoin, while the amount of the deposit for the program is limited at $500,000 in equivalent.

As calculated by the Phemex team, for a $50,000 deposit, the program vastly outperforms competing options by the world’s largest exchanges. Namely, it is 250x-350x more profitable compared to USDT saving options of the top five crypto exchanges by trading volume.

Introducing the program, Phemex highlights its paramount importance for traders in the extremely turbulent market of Q2, 2025:

Don’t just hold — hold and earn high APY with Phemex. On a volatile market, stability and growth matter. That’s why Phemex’s new USDT High-APY Savings product is the smarter way to store your crypto.

Phemex users can get started with a new product in literally a couple of clicks. After logging into the Phemex account, depositors should click on “Earn” from the homepage and choose the “Phemex Savings” option. Then, the user should select “USDT Savings,” choose the amount of the deposit and click “Confirm.”

One-stop crypto experience for traders and investors: What is Phemex?

The product is fully flexible and has no slashing fees for unstaking or reduced deposits, which is more convenient compared to fixed earning opportunities.

As covered by U.Today previously, Phemex crypto exchange ensures a secure and resource-effective trading experience.

Phemex facilitates spot and futures trading for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and thousands of other altcoins, meme coins and stablecoins.

Phemex demonstrates one of the most proactive approaches in the industry when it comes to listing new meme cryptocurrencies. As such, it is easy to join the new hype early with Phemex exchange and purchase meme coins at the most favorable prices.

Phemex Earn module introduces a large toolset of savings instruments for various deposits and cryptocurrencies. Its copy trading dashboard is designed to make the start of a cryptocurrency journey easier for newcomers as well as a demo zone with no risk of money losses. Also, newcomers to crypto can advance their understanding of market trends by exploring the trading academy and knowledge hub of Phemex.

Phemex Launchpool invites all investors to benefit by locking their crypto in order to get rewards in new-gen early-stage cryptocurrencies.

Phemex Futures' module supports both coin-margined and USD-margined futures and contracts.

Its staking mechanism allows Phemex users to benefit from contributing their proof-of-stake (PoS) altcoins with no need to sell them.

Last but not least, users can benefit from staking Phemex’s native cryptocurrency, PT. Also, PT unlocks perks on the platform with limited access.