Peter Schiff Now Asking for Bitcoin on Twitter

Thu, 08/27/2020 - 19:03
Alex Dovbnya
Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff posts a Bitcoin address on Twitter, asking for some sats
In an unexpected turnaround, Peter Schiff, one of the harshest Bitcoin critics, has taken to Twitter, to ask for some sats. 

The address posted in his tweet, however, belongs to Spencer Schiff, the gold bug’s 18-year-old son who doesn’t share his father’s blind skepticism towards the world’s largest cryptocurrency.         

The younger Schiff is a Bitcoiner

Following in his father’s footsteps, Spencer Schiff takes great interest in Austrian economics and libertarianism.

They, however, have diverging views on crypto. While the 57-old financial commentator spent the last decade trashing Bitcoin, his offspring routinely posts bullish tweets about BTC, comparing it to precious metals:   

“The simultaneous surge in the prices of gold, silver, and bitcoin represents a repudiation of global currency debasement and the regime of fiat money.” 
image by @MatiGreenspan

This disagreement recently became a subject of ridicule on crypto Twitter, which prompted Schiff to take the high road and embrace his son’s “bitcoinization.”

After some expressed their doubts about the real owner of the wallet, the younger Schiff confirmed that the addressed does belong to him.

Schiff has “lost” his Bitcoin wallet 

Ironically, Schiff himself owned Bitcoin that was gifted him by fellow libertarian and ShapeShift founder Erik Voorhees in 2018.     

In January, he caused a stir by losing access to his wallet and blaming Bitcoin for that:

“I knew owning Bitcoin was a bad idea, I just never realized it was this bad!”

As reported by U.Today, Schiff simply forgot his PIN that he confused with the seed phrase, thus exposing his lack of rudimental understanding of how Bitcoin works.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


