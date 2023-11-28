Advertisement
Gold Breakout Signals Bitcoin (BTC) Breakdown, Declares Peter Schiff in Epic Prediction

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Peter Schiff warns of trouble for Bitcoin as gold prices climb, sparking debate on dynamics between these two assets
Tue, 11/28/2023 - 12:35
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Economist Peter Schiff has made a noteworthy forecast, suggesting that a breakout in gold prices could signal challenges ahead for Bitcoin (BTC). Schiff, a vocal supporter of gold and a critic of Bitcoin, recently shared his perspective on social media.

Schiff's reservations about Bitcoin are rooted in its comparison to "gold 2.0," highlighting the common purpose of both assets in preserving value during times of inflation and market uncertainty.

While both gold and Bitcoin may serve as stores of value, the speculative nature of the latter becomes more pronounced, raising concerns about its resilience in the face of a genuine financial crisis.

BTC and PAX Gold to USD by CoinMarketCap

Cryptocurrency, being a relatively nascent player in the financial landscape, could be more susceptible to market volatility compared to the time-tested reliability of gold as a safe haven.

Yes, but no

The seasoned economist's forecast hints at a potential market shift, wherein a surge in gold prices coincides with a decline in Bitcoin's value. However, it is crucial to note that this scenario is not necessarily a verdict on the superiority of one asset over the other.

Instead, it underscores market participants' historical tendency to seek refuge in less risky assets during turbulent times.

As gold prices rise, Schiff's prediction raises questions about whether BTC will face a downturn in response. The ongoing debate surrounding the roles of gold and Bitcoin in investment portfolios adds an element of intrigue to market discussions, with investors keeping a close eye on unfolding developments — in the global economy first of all.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

