Advertisement
AD

    ETF Heavyweight Franklin Templeton Unveils Bullish Report on Ethereum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    In latest report, $1.65 trillion asset manager explains what Ethereum (ETH) changed in apps development, money transfer and global economy
    Sat, 6/07/2024 - 19:25
    ETF Heavyweight Franklin Templeton Unveils Bullish Report on Ethereum
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Franklin Templeton, a veteran wealth manager with over $1.65 trillion in AUM, shares its bullish take on Ethereum (ETH) as a tech development and economic instrument. Despite savage competition, Ethereum (ETH) remains the backbone of decentralized economy and constantly unlocks new opportunities for the community.

    "Forefront of Web3 innovation": Franklin Templeton praises Ethereum

    Global asset management heavyweight Franklin Templeton released its "Understanding the Value of The Ethereum Network" report covering the tech impact of the second cryptocurrency. It displays the most important features of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, its challenges and opportunities.

    Franklin Templeton is bullish on ETH
    Image by Franklin Templeton

    The analysts of the investment giant stressed that Ethereum advanced Bitcoin’s accomplishments to create a robust and accessible tech basis for distributed ledger applications, enabling a comprehensive decentralized economy.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 15% in Epic Market Rebound; What Comes Next
    Michael Saylor Sends Bullish BTC Message as Bitcoin Recovers From Below $54,000
    3 New Bitcoin (BTC) Support Levels to Watch, Toncoin (TON) Saw Biggest Price Drop Ever, Solana (SOL) on Strong 8% Rise as Ethereum Plummets
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Suddenly Activated Following BTC Price Crash

    As the next step, the onset of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and its Solidity smart contracts has changed the narrative in app development, making Ethereum the foundation for a wide range of decentralized applications across various segments in B2B and B2C.

    The report particularly highlights the scaling role of Layer 2 networks in pushing the barriers of Ethereum (ETH) performance metrics and decentralization status:

    Collectively, L1 blockchains (Ethereum and others) and L2 blockchains provide the foundations for “Web3,” the new iteration of the World Wide Web (WWW) that enables users’ WWW ownership. The Web3 business models that have emerged are paving the way for a new type of network economy and approach to commercial transactions, creating a protocol-based economy that encourages democratized ownership and rewards participation

    As a result, Ethereum (ETH) managed to establish a vibrant, diversified protocol economy with a diverse array of novel use cases in DeFi, GameFi, NFT, metaverse and other trending segments.

    Ethereum ETFs: Final call?

    Authors concluded that Ethereum (ETH) stands out as unique combination of a native peer-to-peer payment network, a common developer toolkit and a virtual machine for executing smart contracts that has set a new standard for blockchain technology.

    It should be added that Franklin Templeton is a participant of the Ethereum spot ETF race in the U.S. It filed with the SEC for an ETF approval in February 2024.

    As covered by U.Today previously, major analysts and community participants are sure that Ethereum spot ETFs will be green-lit as soon as this month.

    Related
    Wed, 07/03/2024 - 05:16
    Here’s When Ethereum ETFs Are Going to Launch
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The final approval of S-1 forms is expected to happen by July 12, said The ETF Store president Nate Geraci. Potentially, this hints at ETF trading launch following on July 15.

    #Ethereum ETF #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Visa Expands Its Bet on Crypto With This Collab
    Jul 6, 2024 - 19:19
    Visa Expands Its Bet on Crypto With This Collab
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image DOGE, XRP, ADA Eye Meteoric Rise on Metric's Signal
    Jul 6, 2024 - 19:19
    DOGE, XRP, ADA Eye Meteoric Rise on Metric's Signal
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Forms Crucial Support as Insane Selling Pressure Wears Off
    Jul 6, 2024 - 19:19
    XRP Forms Crucial Support as Insane Selling Pressure Wears Off
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2024 partners with Fortune Magazine Türkiye
    $DOP Announces Listing on 7 Exchanges including BYBIT, Kucoin, Gate.io, and Bitfinex
    GOMINING Token to be Listed on HTX Crypto Exchange
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ETF Heavyweight Franklin Templeton Unveils Bullish Report on Ethereum
    Visa Expands Its Bet on Crypto With This Collab
    DOGE, XRP, ADA Eye Meteoric Rise on Metric's Signal
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD