Advertisement
AD

Peter Schiff Accused of Promoting Bitcoin

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Schiff, a notable critic of Bitcoin, has unexpectedly begun promoting Bitcoin NFTs known as Golden Triumph ordinals
Wed, 6/03/2024 - 19:41
Peter Schiff Accused of Promoting Bitcoin
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Peter Schiff, a gold bug who is widely known for his skeptical views on Bitcoin, has stirred the cryptocurrency community by actively promoting a unique set of Bitcoin NFTs known as Golden Triumph ordinals. 

This development has left many wondering if Schiff, a long-time critic of the digital currency, has changed his stance or is merely capitalizing on the burgeoning interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Schiff's sudden embrace of Bitcoin ordinals

At the core of this controversy lies the innovative concept of Bitcoin ordinals, a system that allows for the embedding of digital content onto individual satoshis on the Bitcoin blockchain. 

They offer a new way to utilize the Bitcoin network beyond its original design as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. 

Related
Peter Schiff Has Major Warning for Bitcoin ETF Buyers

Through a series of posts, Schiff announced the sale of six Golden Triumph ordinals, emphasizing their scarcity and potential for significant value appreciation. 

With sales already underway and prices for these ordinals quickly going up, Schiff's promotion has ignited a flurry of activity and speculation within the cryptocurrency community. 

The rapid sale of these items, at prices ranging from $4,500 to nearly $10,000, has allegedly displayed high demand, according to Schiff. 

Skepticism and accusations of hypocrisy

The cryptocurrency community's reaction to Schiff's promotion has been a mixture of skepticism, accusations of hypocrisy, and outright disbelief. 

Many are questioning Schiff's motives, wondering if he has covertly invested in Bitcoin despite his public criticisms. 

The promotional activity has led to a barrage of comments from various quarters, including humorous jabs, outright accusations of scamming, and calls for transparency regarding Schiff's actual stance on Bitcoin. 

The situation has fueled a debate over the credibility of vocal Bitcoin critics who engage in seemingly contradictory activities.

#Peter Schiff #Bitcoin News #NFT News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
2024/03/06 20:08
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 6
2024/03/06 20:08
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Silbert's DCG Challenges NYAG's Lawsuit as Baseless
2024/03/06 20:08
Silbert's DCG Challenges NYAG's Lawsuit as Baseless
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CONF3RENCE 2024 and BLOCKCHANCE Are Joining Forces!
Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
Proof of Talk Returns To The Louvre Palace As Agenda-setting Event for Web3
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
Peter Schiff Accused of Promoting Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 6
Show all