Peter Schiff Accused of Promoting Bitcoin

Advertisement

Peter Schiff, a gold bug who is widely known for his skeptical views on Bitcoin, has stirred the cryptocurrency community by actively promoting a unique set of Bitcoin NFTs known as Golden Triumph ordinals.

This development has left many wondering if Schiff, a long-time critic of the digital currency, has changed his stance or is merely capitalizing on the burgeoning interest in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Schiff's sudden embrace of Bitcoin ordinals

At the core of this controversy lies the innovative concept of Bitcoin ordinals, a system that allows for the embedding of digital content onto individual satoshis on the Bitcoin blockchain.

They offer a new way to utilize the Bitcoin network beyond its original design as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.

Through a series of posts, Schiff announced the sale of six Golden Triumph ordinals, emphasizing their scarcity and potential for significant value appreciation.

With sales already underway and prices for these ordinals quickly going up, Schiff's promotion has ignited a flurry of activity and speculation within the cryptocurrency community.

The rapid sale of these items, at prices ranging from $4,500 to nearly $10,000, has allegedly displayed high demand, according to Schiff.

One thing you can do with your overpriced #Bitcoin is buy one of six Golden Triumph ordinals currently offered for sale. If you think 21 million Bitcoin are scarce, there are only 50 of these babies. Get ready #HOLDers. These bad boys are going to moon.💎🤲🏻https://t.co/SPJSbv1ut5 — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 6, 2024

Skepticism and accusations of hypocrisy

The cryptocurrency community's reaction to Schiff's promotion has been a mixture of skepticism, accusations of hypocrisy, and outright disbelief.

Is Peter…. Shilling Bitcoin? — Tyler Strejilevich (@TylerSCrypto) March 6, 2024

Many are questioning Schiff's motives, wondering if he has covertly invested in Bitcoin despite his public criticisms.

The promotional activity has led to a barrage of comments from various quarters, including humorous jabs, outright accusations of scamming, and calls for transparency regarding Schiff's actual stance on Bitcoin.

The situation has fueled a debate over the credibility of vocal Bitcoin critics who engage in seemingly contradictory activities.