PEPE up 18% to Lead Meme Coin Rally, Here's What to Watch This Week

Mon, 07/03/2023 - 08:12
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
PEPE price jumps 18% to sustain its growth trend in relation to DOGE and SHIB
PEPE up 18% to Lead Meme Coin Rally, Here's What to Watch This Week
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

PEPE coin (PEPE) is seeing another impressive start to the week, with its price jumping by 18% in the past 24 hours amid a broader market recovery. At the time of writing, PEPE appears to be the dominant winner among the top three meme coins, and its price is pegged at $0.000001817. For the week, PEPE has also maintained a relatively positive growth stance while its peers are on a losing streak.

PEPE 1D Chart
PEPE/USD 1D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

By comparison, PEPE has proven to be more amenable to a new influx of capital that can drive massive growth rallies. With its relatively lower market capitalization, which is pegged at around $644 million, PEPE has a higher propensity for uptrends compared to the duo of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

New expectations for PEPE

While PEPE has a very long way to go, there are a number of potential milestones we can watch out for this week. One is the potential breach of the $0.000002 price level, a feat that can only be achieved if the current price rally is sustained.

When PEPE made its debut, it recorded the kind of growth that is peculiar to highly hyped Layer 1 blockchain networks. This is because it swiftly joined the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap and is thus in 68th place at the moment. Another crucial event to watch out for this week is the steady climb up the ranking ladder, with its expected growth trend.

Related
Pepe (PEPE) Outperforms Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in Trading Volume

For PEPE, reclaiming its all time high of $0.000004354 might be somewhat difficult in the short term, but these little wins cannot be ruled out.

Winning meme coin war

By a number of standards, PEPE appears to be winning the meme coin dominance war as it has proven more attractive for new money across the board. Some market analysts believe it is only a matter of time before it flips SHIB.

#PEPE
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Thieves Successfully Cash out $10 Million, But There's a Catch
07/03/2023 - 11:25
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Thieves Successfully Cash out $10 Million, But There's a Catch
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Dogecoin Creator Billy Markus Makes Fun of Airdrop Farmers
07/03/2023 - 11:01
Dogecoin Creator Billy Markus Makes Fun of Airdrop Farmers
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Unlocks One Billion XRP From Escrow, Here's Impact on Price
07/03/2023 - 10:46
Ripple Unlocks One Billion XRP From Escrow, Here's Impact on Price
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin