PAW Price in Green as PawChain Announced Crucial Update for Platform's Future Growth

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In two recently published tweets, the official PawChain handle spread the word about two crucial upgrades being launched. PawChain Public Alpha and PawDAO are among the first four utilities on it.

Two Medium posts have also been published to share the details of both upgrades. This coincided with PAW token's price entering the green zone, showing a marginal rise by now.

The #PawChain teams are excited to announce the release of Public Alpha for PawChain utilities! The #PawSwap Community will see a series of Mediums launched today. Following each Medium, live links to access each utility will sent from this account and will be completed within 24… pic.twitter.com/UTGNqx1wMh — PAWChain (@PawChain) May 31, 2023

PawChain Public Alpha, bugs and feedback

PawChain has released Public Alpha, taking a major step toward the creation of its secure PawChain Platform. The priorities for the team are transparency, community involvement and decentralization.

During the public alpha testing stage, the PawChain team is welcoming input, ideas and suggestions from its community. This feedback will be the key to giving the final shape to PawChain's features.

According to the Medium post about this release, Public Alpha indicates the rollout of PawChain products on a dedicated domain. The latter enables the team to launch the products securely and allow the community to take part in testing the new utilities offered by Public Alpha. The community will be able to test all of the most recently developed features and functionalities prior to them being released to a wider audience.

The PawChain team warns that since this is a feedback phase, there are likely to be bugs that may affect some of the functionalities rolled out. Still, the team looks forward to the community's feedback to help them fix all the errors and improve the platform's performance. The feedback is expected to be submitted directly to the pawchain-dapp channel on Discord.

The team also reminded readers that all PawChain products are currently being checked by the CertiK blockchain auditor for security to ensure stable and secure operations.

The four utilities launched as part of the Public Alpha include the PawChain DAO, PawChain Aggregator, Paw Wallet (Pawallet) and the function of changing fiat into crypto without having to get involved in any centralized exchange.

PawDAO to enroll community in PawChain governance

The goal of creating a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) is to allow the Paw community to submit proposals on PawChain governance, vote on them, fund them and have a say regarding the future of the project in general.

The PawChain team stresses that DAO is not only an important mechanism for decision-making but is vital for the platform's growth overall.