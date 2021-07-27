These Two On-Chain Indicators Might Help You to Trade Better According to This On-Chain Data Analyst

News
Tue, 07/27/2021 - 10:45
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Exchange inflow and trade intensity are basic on-chain data indicators that may change the way you trade Bitcoin
These Two On-Chain Indicators Might Help You to Trade Better According to This On-Chain Data Analyst
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent interview with Business Insider's Philip Gradwell, the chief economist of blockchain data firm Chainalysis shared his view on technical analysis and blockchain analytics.

Answering a question about market analysis, Gradwell shared that the technical analysis that is being widely used by traders on the market may not actually work in a relatively young crypto market.

Many people look at the technical analysis when they're trying to understand where the price is going, and they don't realize that actually when you're looking at the blockchain, it's a bit like having a set of big satellite that tells you where all the activity is.

Gradwell leans towards blockchain analysis and thinks that it is more accurate in terms of the macroanalysis of the market. His first suggested on-chain analysis tool was inflows to exchanges, which shows the amount of Bitcoin sent to exchanges. Gradwell suggested using this tool as a short-term indicator that allows one to see the number of Bitcoins or any other cryptocurrencies that market participants are willing to sell. Whenever an exchange receives a large number of digital assets, it is usually from holders who are willing to exchange their cryptocurrencies into stablecoins or just move their funds into fiat.

Volume Inflow
Source: glassnode.com

Another on-chain data indicator that the chief economist from Chainalysis suggested is trade intensity, which shows the relationship between volume and exchange inflows. High inflows without the buying volume, for example, will mean that even though there are some market participants who are willing to sell their Bitcoin, there are no traders or investors who are willing to buy. In that case, the price of the asset will not move in either direction.

Trade Intensity
Source: chainanalysis.com


Gradwell added that the most crucial thing for cryptocurrency investors is the "fundamental insight" that can be acquired through the on-chain data that blockchain provides.

#Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience. Arman has worked with major crypto projects, such as Project Merge and PiVX.

In 2017, he participated in a successful charity ICO as a Social Media Manager and Community Manager. In the same year, he took part in the launch of the Vantaur coin and then transitioned to the Project Merge as a Senior Marketing Coordinator. 

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image Vontobel Bank CEO States That Customers Are Interested in Crypto
07/27/2021 - 12:20
Vontobel Bank CEO States That Customers Are Interested in Crypto
Alihuseyn Gulu-ZadaAlihuseyn Gulu-Zada
article image Ripple Client Nium Rakes in $200 Million from Investors, Becomes “Unicorn”
07/27/2021 - 11:57
Ripple Client Nium Rakes in $200 Million from Investors, Becomes “Unicorn”
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image These Two On-Chain Indicators Might Help You to Trade Better According to This On-Chain Data Analyst
07/27/2021 - 10:45
These Two On-Chain Indicators Might Help You to Trade Better According to This On-Chain Data Analyst
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan