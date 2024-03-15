Advertisement
AD

Over Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved to Major Exchange: Details

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Shiba Inu community anticipates implications of this colossal SHIB transfer
Fri, 15/03/2024 - 12:48
Over Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved to Major Exchange: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Whale Alert, a popular service that tracks large crypto transactions, reported a colossal transfer of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. A staggering one trillion SHIB, equivalent to approximately $28,814,000, was transferred from an unidentified wallet to Gate.io, a major cryptocurrency exchange.

Advertisement

This transaction has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike, leading to widespread speculation regarding its potential impact on the market. The reasons behind this massive transfer remain speculative, as the identity of the sender and the intended purpose of the transaction are not known.

However, such significant movements of coins to a crypto exchange usually indicate a potential sale or preparation for trading activity, which can lead to increased volatility on the market, especially for a coin as popular as SHIB. On the other hand, the major SHIB transfer comes at a turbulent time for Shiba Inu and the wider crypto market.

Major price dip for Shiba Inu

*The past 24 hours have seen a noticeable decline in prices across the board, with SHIB experiencing a significant downturn. Currently, the token is trading at $0.00002889, marking a drop of 14.27% from the previous day. Despite this recent dip, it's important to note that SHIB has shown remarkable growth over the last month, with an increase of 193.86%, following a substantial rally.

However, adding to the market's nervousness, data from Coinglass reveals that there has been a surge in liquidations for SHIB in the last 24 hours. The total amount liquidated reached $5.28 million, with the majority, $4.08 million, coming from long liquidations, where investors bet on the price increasing. Meanwhile, short liquidations, where bets are placed on the price dropping, accounted for $1.20 million.

Overall, the large-scale movement of SHIB to Gate.io, combined with the significant price dip and increased liquidations, has left the cryptocurrency community on edge. The next few days will be crucial in determining the impact of this massive transfer on Shiba Inu's market position and whether it will exacerbate or alleviate the current market volatility.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image What's Behind SHIB's 13% Sudden Dip? On-chain Data Reveals Key Reason Why
2024/03/15 12:44
What's Behind SHIB's 13% Sudden Dip? On-chain Data Reveals Key Reason Why
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Crypto Market Bloodbath: $740 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Plummets
2024/03/15 12:44
Crypto Market Bloodbath: $740 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Plummets
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Yield App Offers Easy-to-Use Crypto Wealth Platform: Review
2024/03/15 12:44
Yield App Offers Easy-to-Use Crypto Wealth Platform: Review
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

DePIN project Chirp Launches Testnet to Power Decentralized IoT
Xfood Announces Soft Launch of XFT Token, Backed by Wavedex Capital & PT Perwiratama Group
NAV Disrupts DeFi Landscape with Comprehensive Structured Investment Products Suite
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Over Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved to Major Exchange: Details
What's Behind SHIB's 13% Sudden Dip? On-chain Data Reveals Key Reason Why
Crypto Market Bloodbath: $740 Million Liquidated as Bitcoin Plummets
Show all