Over $1.5 Billion in SHIB Owned by Ethereum Whales as Coin is Back on Their Top 10 Holdings List

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On a recent tweet, on-chain data service WhaleStats has reported that Shiba Inu is now on the list of the top ten coins held by largest 1,000 Ethereum investors.

Besides, the number of SHIB investors has made it to a new historic peak.

SHIB is the top coin owned by ETH whales, here’s how much they have

As per WhaleStats that collects and shares data on top 1,000 holders on various chains, the second biggest canine crypto by market cap Shiba Inu is back on the list of the top ten coins owned by the largest 1,000 Ether whales.

The number of Shiba Inu held by these crypto investors totals $1,591,886,983, which stands for 54,655,355,431 SHIB tokens. This is 16.15 percent of their crypto portfolio as of today, February 12. SHIB is also the biggest crypto asset by the USD value among the top whales’ holdings.

On this top ten list, Shiba Inu comes second after Ethereum – the whales hold more than $121.4 million worth of it. The average amount of ETH held by these whales constitutes 40,675 coins.

The third largest token here is FTT. It’s percentage on the whales’ portfolio amounts to 16. They hold a $1,576,986,146 worth of this cryptocurrency.

As reported by U.Today on Friday, several ETH whales bought a combined $20 million worth of SHIB within just a few hours.

Shiba Inu holders number hits a new high

The same source has provided data about a new milestone reached by the Shiba Inu army. Now, the amount of SHIB owners has reached 1,170,231. Roughly two weeks ago, this figure stood at 1,160,123.

The number of SHIB holders has finally managed to surpass that of another trending meme crypto – BabyDoge with its 1,400,001 army of holders.