Over $1.5 Billion in SHIB Owned by Ethereum Whales as Coin is Back on Their Top 10 Holdings List

On a recent tweet, on-chain data service WhaleStats has reported that Shiba Inu is now on the list of the top ten coins held by largest 1,000 Ethereum investors.
Besides, the number of SHIB investors has made it to a new historic peak.
SHIB is the top coin owned by ETH whales, here’s how much they have
As per WhaleStats that collects and shares data on top 1,000 holders on various chains, the second biggest canine crypto by market cap Shiba Inu is back on the list of the top ten coins owned by the largest 1,000 Ether whales.
The number of Shiba Inu held by these crypto investors totals $1,591,886,983, which stands for 54,655,355,431 SHIB tokens. This is 16.15 percent of their crypto portfolio as of today, February 12. SHIB is also the biggest crypto asset by the USD value among the top whales’ holdings.
On this top ten list, Shiba Inu comes second after Ethereum – the whales hold more than $121.4 million worth of it. The average amount of ETH held by these whales constitutes 40,675 coins.
The third largest token here is FTT. It’s percentage on the whales’ portfolio amounts to 16. They hold a $1,576,986,146 worth of this cryptocurrency.
🧐 Top 10 tokens in whales bags 🐳🐳— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) February 12, 2022
🥇 $ETH
🥈 $SHIB
🥉 $FTT
4⃣ $USDC
5⃣ $USDT
6⃣ $OKB
7⃣ $BEST
8⃣ $CRO
9⃣ $MANA
🔟 $MATIC
Whale leaderboard: https://t.co/28TDZ6JFiD pic.twitter.com/kppUUpHC3D
As reported by U.Today on Friday, several ETH whales bought a combined $20 million worth of SHIB within just a few hours.
Shiba Inu holders number hits a new high
The same source has provided data about a new milestone reached by the Shiba Inu army. Now, the amount of SHIB owners has reached 1,170,231. Roughly two weeks ago, this figure stood at 1,160,123.
🏆 New Record: $SHIB reaches an astonishing 1,170,000+ holders.— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) February 11, 2022
Current Holder Count: 1,170,231
💹 The top 1000 ETH wallets are holding 54,660,348,749,568 $SHIB ($1,697,152,883 USD)
Source: https://t.co/keN3btSnKj#SHIB #ShibArmy
The number of SHIB holders has finally managed to surpass that of another trending meme crypto – BabyDoge with its 1,400,001 army of holders.