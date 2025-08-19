Advertisement
    Tesla Competitor Launches Crypto Strategy

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 19/08/2025 - 8:12
    Faraday Future is the first announced publicly traded EV company after Tesla to create a crypto strategy
    Cover image via upload.wikimedia.org
    Faraday Future (NASDAQ: FFAI), a zombie EV company, recently unveiled its own cryptocurrency strategy, joining a broader craze.

    The company has announced the C10 Index, which is a basket of cryptocurrencies weighted by market cap. Bitcoin makes up almost half of the index. Ethereum (ETH) has a 24% share.

    The company has already purchased $30 million worth of crypto, and it plans to increase this sum to as much as $1 billion.

    A 98% plunge

    Faraday Future, which was founded back in 2014, emerged as an early Tesla competitor.

    In 2016, it introduced its flashy Batman-like FFZERO1 concept car that allegedly showcased its technology.

    However, the company has been grappling with production delays as well as limited vehicle deliveries.

    In 2021, it received a Wells notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) related to its SPAC merger.

    The stock has plunged by roughly 98% from its peak, which is a typical SPAC boom-and-bust story.

    Tesla's Bitcoin holdings  

    In the meantime, Tesla remains the 11th largest Bitcoin treasury company with total holdings of 11,509 coins.

    The company initially purchased $1.5 billion worth of BTC in February 2012, propelling the cryptocurrency's bull run.

    #Cryptocurrency Adoption #Tesla News #Elon Musk
    Advertisement

