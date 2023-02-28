Optimism (OP) Maintains 10% Weekly Growth Amid Hard Fork Update: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The global digital currency ecosystem is experiencing a massive price slump at this time with the combined crypto market cap dropping by 0.21% to $1.07 trillion. Optimism (OP) is also riding this wave atop a 24-hour slump by 3.86% to $2.85, but the token is maintaining resilience on the week with a 10.20% gain.

Optimism's price resilience is born from a recent update shared by the protocol with respect to its upcoming hard fork.

Quick heads up to developers: a hardfork of Optimism Goerli is planned for March thanks to efforts by @sherlockdefi Watsons.



No downtime is expected, but those running their own nodes will need to update in advance to continue syncing. — Optimism (✨🔴_🔴✨) (@optimismFND) February 27, 2023

The protocol said the Optimism Goerli Hardfork will come in March and that the network's developers will need to conduct a scheduled update in advance. While it hopes there will be no downtime recorded, the protocol advocates making this move to ensure a smooth upgrade.

Optimism said that although the bug it hopes to fix is simple and only for developers, it needs a hard fork to fix.

"These fixes improve the development experience for Bedrock by fixing inconsistencies in our API for receipts in certain system transactions. Though the bug is developer-facing and would not have affected user funds, it does require a fork to fix," the update reads.

Optimism said it will release actual dates for these events in the coming week.

Optimism on L2 lead

While not the first Layer 2 protocol built on Ethereum as Polygon assumed that position, Optimism is doing all it can to stay in the lead among its peers. The developer community of the protocol is very active and is helping to advance the operational capabilities and the scaling agenda of the network altogether.

Over the past few months, a series of updates has gone live on Optimism as it carves a niche for itself among its peers. The protocol's efforts finally paid off and pushed it ahead of Solana (SOL) as the leading execution environment for the world's settlement layer.