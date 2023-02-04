Optimism (OP) Finally Flips Solana (SOL), but There's Caveat

Sat, 02/04/2023 - 11:59
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Optimism (OP), second-largest Ethereum L2 scaler by TVL, smashes through another interesting milestone
Optimism (OP) Finally Flips Solana (SOL), but There's Caveat
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

ConsenSys veteran Evan van Ness, author of the Week in Ethereum newsletter, noticed an interesting "flippening" and explained why the recent bullish rally might have been the last one for Solana (SOL).

Optimism (OP) exceeds Solana (SOL) by fully diluted valuation

Evan van Ness shared the statistics of the dramatic "flippening": Ethereum's (ETH) second-layer scaling solution Optimism (OP) exceeded Solana (SOL) by fully diluted market valuation (FDV).

Fully diluted valuation (also fully diluted market capitalization) is a metric that displays the market cap of a project once all its tokens have been released into circulation. Thus, market cap is always less or equal to FDV.

By printing time, Optimism (OP) has only 5% of its tokens released into the circulating supply: as such, its market cap is sitting at $664 million, while the FDV targets $13.3 billion.

Solana (SOL) sees its FDV at $13.2 billion, while its market capitalization is over $9.1 billion; SOL, therefore, is the 12th largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Optimism's OP holds the 76th position in this ranking.

Also, Evan van Ness noticed that another "Ethereum killer" Avalanche (AVAX) is well beyond both Solana (SOL) and Optimism (OP) with its FDV over $15.3 billion.

Is Optimism (OP) more centralized than Solana (SOL)?

He slammed Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX) as an "ill-performant Web2 database" and a "Go Ethereum (geth) fork (...) with big blocks and sidechains," respectively.

Pseudonymous DeFi and NFT expert Foobar (@0xfoobar on Twitter) opined that Optimism (OP) is more centralized than Solana (SOL) so far. Evan van Ness responded that Optimism (OP) is only attempting to retain Ethereum's (ETH) level of security while Solana (SOL) is centralized by design.

As covered by U.Today yesterday, Optimism (OP) is getting closer to Bedrock, an upgrade that, if passed, might advance its throughput and interoperability with Ethereum (ETH).

Related
Optimism (OP) Announces Major Upgrade Bedrock: Why Is This Proposal Important?
 

Optimism (OP) continues to increase its share in net TVL of all Ethereum's L2 ecosystems: today, Feb. 4, it surpassed 33%, L2Beat data says.

#Optimism News #Solana News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image When Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moves, Other Top Meme Coins Start Moving: David Gokhshtein
02/04/2023 - 12:11
When Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moves, Other Top Meme Coins Start Moving: David Gokhshtein
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"
02/04/2023 - 10:54
Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update
02/04/2023 - 10:38
Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

When Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moves, Other Top Meme Coins Start Moving: David Gokhshtein
When Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moves, Other Top Meme Coins Start Moving: David Gokhshtein
Optimism (OP) Finally Flips Solana (SOL), but There's Caveat
Optimism (OP) Finally Flips Solana (SOL), but There's Caveat
Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"
Ripple CTO "Congratulates" Elon Musk on Beating SEC by "Taking XRP Private at $420"
Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update
Shiba Inu's BONE Records New Listing, Shibarium Builders Give Official Update
13,370 BTC Bought by This New Bitcoin Whale in One Biggest Monthly Transfer: Details
13,370 BTC Bought by This New Bitcoin Whale in One Biggest Monthly Transfer: Details
Why Is Polygon (MATIC) Outpacing Ethereum in NFT Sales?
Why Is Polygon (MATIC) Outpacing Ethereum in NFT Sales?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Innovates with Addition of Privacy Feature
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Innovates with Addition of Privacy Feature
FBI Seizes NFTs from Crypto Scammer
FBI Seizes NFTs from Crypto Scammer
XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Ownership on Decline in U.S.
XRP, Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Ownership on Decline in U.S.
DOGE Price Analysis for February 3
DOGE Price Analysis for February 3
Show all