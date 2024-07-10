Advertisement
AD

    Oasys Scores Partnership With Edia to Introduce Retro Video Games to Web3

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Innovative gaming blockchain Oasys will distribute 139 iconic retro games in Web3 thanks to exclusive collab with Edia
    Wed, 10/07/2024 - 14:29
    Oasys Scores Partnership With Edia to Introduce Retro Video Games to Web3
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    New-gen gaming-centered blockchain Oasys advances its array of partnerships in the segment of Web2 gaming. Starting from this July, it is an exclusive blockchain partner of Edia, an IP holder for hundreds of iconic video games released since the 1980-1990s.

    Oasys blockchain scores partnership with Edia IP major

    According to the official statement by its team, Oasys, one of the first gaming-oriented blockchains, has scored the status of exclusive Web3 partner of the Edia Corporation, a holder of 139 retro game intellectual property (IP). With this collaboration, Oasys is expected to reintroduce beloved titles to a crypto-native audience.

    The partnership with Edia will work toward onboarding more mainstream gamers to the Web3 segment by using retro game IP to create new games on blockchain, including on Oasys's infrastructure. All 139 retro game IPs held by Edia will be available for Oasys to explore, with the aim of recreating them for new Play-to-Earn endeavors.

    In cooperation with Oasys, Edia will also oversee public relations and marketing activities using its retro gaming IPs and blockchain technology. This will raise awareness of the opportunities available within Web3 for combining classic characters and titles with blockchain technology.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Visits India With Mysterious Companion, Community Puzzled
    Legendary Bitcoin Trader John Bollinger Shares Crucial Portfolio Tip
    Michael Saylor Makes Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) AI Statement
    Cardano Makes Strides in Gaming Space with New Milestone

    Edia also holds the IPs to a number of classic 80s games released in Japan, Europe and North America. Initially gathering a cult following, these classic fantasy and fighting games will be re-released in collaboration with Oasys.

    Related
    Oasys (OAS) Faces 63% Price Surge as Ubisoft's Game to Be Released on Blockchain
    Thu, 05/23/2024 - 15:16
    Oasys (OAS) Faces 63% Price Surge as Ubisoft's Game to Be Released on Blockchain
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    As covered by U.Today previously, Oasys made headlines with the announcement of Ubisoft's upcoming game releases on top of major blockchains.

    From cartridge games to blockchain games

    The partnership between Oasys and Edia will open the door to many retro games and iconic characters from the 1980s and 1990s to a whole new generation of gamers.

    Edia holds the IP for popular titles like Gaiares, a horizontal-scrolling shooter originally released in 1990. First issued as a cartridge game on Genesis, Gaiares can be recreated as a blockchain game.

    Related
    Oasys Teams up with Ripples Partner SBI Group's NFT Arm
    Thu, 05/16/2024 - 15:59
    Oasys Teams up with Ripples Partner SBI Group's NFT Arm
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Also, to increase its presence in the NFT segment, Oasys scored a partnership with SBI NFT, the digital collectibles arm of fintech decacorn Ripple.

    Oasys's core native cryptocurrency, OAS, is up by 0.5% in the last 24 hours. The asset is changing hands at $0,04286 on major spot trading platforms.

    #GameFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Major Resistance Amid Market Speculation: Details
    Jul 10, 2024 - 14:23
    Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Major Resistance Amid Market Speculation: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shytoshi Kusama Visits India With Mysterious Companion, Community Puzzled
    Jul 10, 2024 - 14:23
    Shytoshi Kusama Visits India With Mysterious Companion, Community Puzzled
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 70 Million XRP in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Jul 10, 2024 - 14:23
    70 Million XRP in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    AD