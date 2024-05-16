Oasys Teams up with Ripples Partner SBI Group's NFT Arm

Advertisement

SBINFT Market, a subsidiary of Japanese fintech heavyweight SBI Group, now supports both L1 and L2 blockchain networks of the Oasys ecosystem. The joint program is expected to give a boost to Oasys's role in Japan, one of the most influential Web3 hubs globally.

Gaming blockchain ecosystem Oasys announces integration with SBINFT Market

Gaming-centric blockchain platform Oasys has announced a major accomplishment in its integration with SBINFT Market, a leading NFT marketplace operated by SBINFT Corporation under Tokyo-based financial services giant SBI Group.

#Oasys 🤝 @sbinftmarket_en



We're excited to join forces with the established #NFTmarketplace in Japan to support #OasysHubLayer and @MCHVerse after integrating @homeverse_games last year🤩



Further support of more Verses will follow 🔥



Learn more: https://t.co/8Bs2KhxTYt pic.twitter.com/lE96EMrBIE — Oasys | Blockchain for Games (@oasys_games) May 16, 2024

As part of the new collaboration, SBINFT Market protocol now supports Oasys’s Hub-Layer (layer 1) and MCH Verse (layer 2), expanding beyond its initial integration with Oasys’s HOME Verse.

The development means that businesses and developers utilizing Oasys’ blockchain layers can now sell NFTs on a regulated, highly reputed marketplace managed by the SBINFT team.

Daiki Moriyama, Director of Oasys, stresses that the new partnership unlocks amazing opportunities for GameFi enthusiasts and NFT creators:

SBINFT Market’s support for Oasys’ Hub-Layer and MCH Verse significantly enhances our ecosystem, providing users and developers with broader opportunities for monetization and engagement within the blockchain gaming space.

To ensure the highest standards, only NFTs from authorized artists and affiliated content providers are eligible for listing. Additionally, this expansion enhances access for Japanese users, potentially increasing engagement within this key market.

Two releases by Oasys are available on SBINFT Market

With support extended to the Hub-Layer and MCH Verse, exclusive content on the former, such as OASYX, Oasys’s first NFT project, as well as MCH Verse titles like “My Crypto Heroes” and “Chain Colosseum Phoenix,” will now be eligible for listing on SBINFT Market, provided they meet SBINFT Corporation’s stringent screening criteria.

As covered by U.Today previously, in March 2024, Oasys gaming blockchain teamed up with cross-network platform LayerZero and Korean game development major Com2Us.

In addition, it onboarded a number of gaming heavyweights as validators, including SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games (YGG).