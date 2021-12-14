NYDIG Raises $1 Billion to Accelerate Bitcoin Products for Businesses

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Institutional Bitcoin broker NYDIG, in a Tuesday press release, announced that it raised $1 billion in a growth equity funding round led by WestCap. This now places the value of the company at more than $7 billion.

"The prospects for both NYDIG and Bitcoin have never been more exciting," said Robert Gutmann, co-founder and CEO of NYDIG.

He continues, "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for NYDIG to become the leading provider of Bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network-accessible.''

This year has brought tremendous growth for us and we’re grateful for the continued support of our investors and partners. Our latest growth equity funding round will help advance our efforts in bridging the gap between traditional finance and #bitcoin. https://t.co/ViDKvu7tMs pic.twitter.com/rCM5eOaBzd December 14, 2021

The funding is expected to be used to further develop NYDIG's institutional-grade Bitcoin platform using recent upgrades to the Bitcoin protocol with capabilities such as Bitcoin and Lightning payments, asset tokenization and smart contracts.

Bitcoin continues to see institutional buying

Bitcoin has risen significantly in 2021, continuing the growing trend in mainstream interest and curiosity started in December 2020. As U.Today earlier reported, business intelligence firm MicroStrategy bought another 1,434 Bitcoins over the period Nov. 29-Dec. 8 when Bitcoin was roughly $57,477.

Bitcoin is presently trading at $47,196 after dipping nearly 9% to lows of $45,727 on Dec. 13.