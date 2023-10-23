Dogecoin to $1? Top Trader Sets Sights on Ambitious Target

In a recent post on the X social media, AngeloBTC, a legendary Bitcoin trader and market commentator, laid out an optimistic prediction for the meme-inspired cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. The trader setting his sights on the ambitious target of $1 per coin.

$DOGE | The universe owes me 1 billion dollars.



Target: $1

Profit: Financial Freedom

— Angelo฿TC (@AngeloBTC) October 23, 2023

Dogecoin's meteoric ascent and subsequent plunge

The beginning of 2021 saw Dogecoin turning heads and dominating headlines. Its price soared, attributed to a confluence of factors that made it the talk of the town.

Celebrity endorsements, especially from influential figures like Elon Musk, coupled with a surge in retail investor interest, played a significant role in its meteoric rise.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and the ensuing bullish market sentiment acted as catalysts, propelling Dogecoin to its all-time highs.

However, this rapid ascent wasn't to last. As the months rolled by, Dogecoin experienced a sharp correction. The coin is currently down a staggering -91.39% from its peak.

Several reasons contributed to Dogecoin's sharp correction, including profit-taking by early investors, concerns over the coin's fundamental value and utility, and a broader cryptocurrency market pullback

Dogecoin remains a top 10 cryptocurrency

Dogecoin is trading at $0.063073 after a 2.7% uptick in the last 24 hours. Boasting a market capitalization close to $9 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of over $296 million, Dogecoin firmly remains a cryptocurrency of substantial interest to traders. In fact, it remains among the top 10 biggest coins by market cap.

However, it remains to be seen whether a certain bullish catalyst will be able to push the Dogecoin price to the much-coveted $1 mark that it failed to achieve during the previous bull run.