Penguiana Reports New Milestones in PENGU Presale, Teases Play-to-Earn Game Trailer Next Month

The Penguiana (PENGU) token presale is making significant waves within the cryptocurrency and Solana meme community, signaling its potential as the novel popular meme coin on the Solana blockchain.

Penguiana is showcasing the strength of its unique presale strategy and the potential of its upcoming play-to-earn game, which distinguishes it in a market often driven by hype.

Penguiana introduces new meme coin PENGU to Solana’s community

Penguiana is not just another entry in a crowded field of meme coins; it is a penguin-themed initiative on Solana that combines the fun of meme culture with substantial utility.

Image by Penguiana

Next month, the team is set to release a game preview (demo version), increasing the utility of the PENGU tokens, which are essential for minting playable penguin characters in the game.

PENGU, the core ecosystem and utility token of Penguiana, has an initial supply capped at 100 million tokens, with 60 million allocated for the presale.

These tokens are crucial for engaging with the play-to-earn game, as every player will require a portion of PENGU to mint in-game characters.

Penguiana (PENGU) presale is up and running

As of now, the presale duration is set at 31 days. In order to ensure fair and equal participation in the ICO, the team established limits of 0.5 SOL minimum and 100 SOL maximum, to make the entire procedure democratic.

At the presale phase, 1 SOL is equal to 20,000 PENGU for every participant with no regard to deposit size. Tokens are available at a discount during the presale, with plans to list them at a 50% higher price post-presale.

Participation in the Penguiana presale involves a few straightforward steps. First, a potential investor needs to set up his or her Solana-compatible wallet, like Phantom or Solflare.

Then, SOL tokens should be acquired from reputable exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase or Kucoin. Traders should double-check that the SOL are transferred to a private wallet; there is no way to participate in the PENGU sale not directly from the exchanges.

Users are invited to visit the official Penguiana presale page to find the designated wallet address and carefully verify the address before sending a predetermined amount of SOL.

Once the presale ends, PENGU tokens will be airdropped to all participating wallets. To clarify all the procedure’s details, the team released a guide on how to purchase PENGU tokens that is available in Penguiana’s documents.

The presale offers more than just early access to tokens at a discounted rate. It is a gateway to becoming part of a promising play-to-earn platform. Crypto enthusiasts are invited to join the Penguiana Telegram and Discord communities to stay updated on the latest happenings on Penguiana.

Technically, PENGU is a pioneering meme coin project on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the playful and social nature of penguins. This project blends humor with significant investment potential, aimed at captivating both gamers and crypto investors alike.