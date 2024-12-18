Advertisement
    'Nothing Is Cooking': CZ Roasts Crypto Founder Over Misused Selfie

    Alex Dovbnya
    CZ has stressed that crypto founders should not use selfies with him for promotion
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 20:31
    A crypto founder's recent attempt to use a selfie with Binance's Changpeng Zhao for what appears to be a misleading promotional stunt.  

    In a now-deleted social media post, 5ireChain founder Pratik Gauri wrote "What's cooking?" next to a selfie with CZ. Notably, the caption was accompanied by a handshake emoji in an apparent attempt to imply that there was some sort of behind-the-scenes development involving the former Binance CEO. 

    CZ was quick to clarify that he has absolutely nothing to do with Gauri, explaining that this was simply a random selfie at an event. In fact, two did not even have a chat. 

    "This is exactly how NOT to use a selfie with me," he stressed. 

    In a follow-up post, CZ said that one should be "alarmed" if a person or a project misuses a selfie for promotional purposes. "Posting selfies when I meet someone I like/admire is normal. But I would never use that to promote my project, unless with explicit permission," he added. 

    #Changpeng Zhao
    Alex Dovbnya

