    Notcoin (NOT) Skyrockets 66% in Volume: Here's Why

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Notcoin (NOT) sees rising trading activity amid major developments
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 14:49
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Notcoin (NOT) is generating buzz on the market with notable gains today. As of writing this article, the token has surged 8.72% to $0.01571. Notably, this prominent price jump comes amid the ongoing consolidation on the broader crypto market.

    In addition, the 24-hour trading volume of Notcoin has skyrocketed 66.21% to $559.3 million. This rising trading activity indicates the bullish investor sentiment regarding the coin. But the most important thing is that the NOT price has been performing well in the past few weeks.

    In fact, the coin has surged 212.19% over the last 30 days. This huge price jump shows how Notcoin has outperformed other major cryptocurrencies on the market during this period. Remarkably, today’s surge suggests that NOT is not slowing down, and it may sustain its upward momentum.

    Major development for Notcoin

    Notcoin, a play-to-earn token on TON (The Open Network), has also witnessed major developments in the recent past. Today’s Notcoin price surge comes on the heels of an important update from the team behind the coin.

    On June 25, the Notcoin team announced a massive burn event for the coin, as $3 million worth of NOT were sent to dead wallets. This burn event was a strategic development as the team is aiming to optimize the tokenomics of NOT along with the overall ecosystem.

    In the same announcement, the Notcoin team revealed that it is initiating an incentive program for its users. It was conveyed that about $4.2 million will be given as an incentive to Notcoin Explore’s Gold and Platinum users.

    In light of these events, traders appear to be very optimistic about NOT’s prospects. The latest surge in price, along with trading volume, shows that the community is supporting the coin. It is likely that the NOT price will benefit from it and sustain its rally.

    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

