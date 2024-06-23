TON and NOT Price Prediction for June 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of some coins are rising at the end of the week, while others keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

TON/USD

Toncoin (TON) has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 7.20%.

On the daily chart, the rate of TON is rising after yesterday's bullish closure. If today's bar closes around the current prices, the upward move may continue to the resistance of $8.250 within the next few days.

TON is trading at $7.699 at press time.

NOT/USD

Notcoin (NOT) is not an exception, going up by almost 6%.

From the technical point of view, NOT is looking less bullish than TON. Buyers may only start thinking about a further rise if the rate returns to $0.016.

In that case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a rise to the $0.017 zone.

NOT is trading at $0.0154 at press time.