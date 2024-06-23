Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    TON and NOT Price Prediction for June 23

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has fall of TON and NOT ended yet?
    Sun, 23/06/2024 - 17:21
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The prices of some coins are rising at the end of the week, while others keep falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    TON/USD

    Toncoin (TON) has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 7.20%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of TON is rising after yesterday's bullish closure. If today's bar closes around the current prices, the upward move may continue to the resistance of $8.250 within the next few days.

    TON is trading at $7.699 at press time.

    NOT/USD

    Notcoin (NOT) is not an exception, going up by almost 6%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, NOT is looking less bullish than TON. Buyers may only start thinking about a further rise if the rate returns to $0.016.

    In that case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a rise to the $0.017 zone.

    NOT is trading at $0.0154 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction #Notcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

