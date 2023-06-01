Not All of Cardano Community Is Happy About Meme Coin Rally

Thu, 06/01/2023 - 08:21
article image
Arman Shirinyan
While meme coins attract a lot of attention and liquidity, those rallies could be short-lived and destructive
Not All of Cardano Community Is Happy About Meme Coin Rally
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The recent meme coin rally on the Cardano network has been met with a divided response from its community. While some hail it as a sign of growing network activity, increased volume and heightened attention for Cardano, others are expressing concerns about potential negative implications, such as draining liquidity and the proliferation of scams and exploits.

A tweet thread recently ignited debate among Cardano enthusiasts. One user criticized the meme coin phenomenon for its lack of economic value, likening it to "shilling grass clippings to your neighbor." He further lamented that it does not contribute to Cardano's mission of changing the world.

Another user in the thread questioned the utility of such coins. Since they do not offer equity rights, dividends or buybacks, he wondered how value added by the project would benefit token investors. He posited that for a utility token to truly benefit its holders, its utility value would need to increase over time.

Related
Unprecedented XRP Activity Could Signal Unique Price Behaviour: Santiment

Some detractors argue that meme coins might drain liquidity from the network, with a few users making massive profits at the expense of many. They also fear the risks of scams and exploits. The entry of such tokens, often characterized by hype and speculation, could attract malicious actors looking to take advantage of uninformed investors.

However, not everyone in the Cardano community shares these concerns. Some argue that the growth of the meme coin market can be beneficial. For them, increased trading volume and network activity can be seen as indicators of a thriving ecosystem. The buzz generated by these coins might draw more attention to the blockchain itself, potentially attracting more developers and projects.

#Cardano #Memecoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Scam Alert: Ripple-Linked Flare Network Suffered Breach of Its Discord Channel
06/01/2023 - 08:06
Scam Alert: Ripple-Linked Flare Network Suffered Breach of Its Discord Channel
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image 1 Billion XRP Tokens Unlocked from Escrow
06/01/2023 - 05:59
1 Billion XRP Tokens Unlocked from Escrow
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Unprecedented XRP Activity Could Signal Unique Price Behaviour: Santiment
05/31/2023 - 19:51
Unprecedented XRP Activity Could Signal Unique Price Behaviour: Santiment
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya