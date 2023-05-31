Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Gets Listed on New Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano's meme coin SNEK has scored a new exchange listing. CoinEx, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange established in 2017, has announced the SNEK listing.

The crypto exchange says it will support the deposit and withdrawal of SNEK and Automated Market Making (AMM) starting May 31, 2023 (UTC).

Deposits and withdrawals are to commence on May 31, 2023, at 2:30 a.m. UTC. Trading for the SNEK/USDT pair will commence on May 31, 2023, at 3:30 a.m. UTC.

Snek is a meme token deployed in Cardano. The project's vision is to create an inclusive community-driven token on the Cardano blockchain.

At the time of writing, SNEK was up 15.23% in the last 24 hours to $0.001288 after attaining new all-time highs of $0.001439.

Cardano network sees impressive growth in May

Cardano builder IOG shares impressive growth for the Cardano network for May in a new tweet. One new project launched in May and 14 new projects have been added to those in development on the Cardano blockchain.

Overall, as of May 26, 2023, there were 127 projects launched on Cardano, and 1,244 are building. The number of token policies increased by 2,218, and the number of native tokens minted on Cardano increased by 150,000 in May.

Plutus v1 scripts grew by 372 in May to a total of 5,790. Plutus v2 scripts grew by 133 to a total of 2,543. The total number of transactions increased by 1.8 million in May.

May also saw notable developments, including the release of node v.8.0.0, which brings a new governance action that facilitates conducting on-chain SPO polls.

As reported, Marlowe, a set of open-source tools designed to simplify the creation, testing and deployment of secure smart contracts, went live on the Cardano mainnet.