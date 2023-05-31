Cardano (ADA) Shares May 2023 Retrospective: New Projects, Transaction Count Increase, Tech Upgrades

Wed, 05/31/2023 - 18:40
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Here's what happened in Cardano (ADA) ecosystem in last 30 days
Cardano (ADA) Shares May 2023 Retrospective: New Projects, Transaction Count Increase, Tech Upgrades
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As the global cryptocurrency ecosystem encountered a kind of stagnation in the past month, Cardano's (ADA) developers from Input Output Global registered a number of notable milestones. Also, the details of the next phase of the largest Cardano (ADA) products incubator, Project Catalyst, were announced.

14 new dApps, 67.2 million transactions, Marlowe mainnet: May 2023 in Cardano (ADA)

According to the monthly retrospective, Cardano's (ADA) ecosystem was growing slowly but surely in May 2023. Namely, one decentralized application launched in mainnet, while 14 other dApps are in the making. In total, that pushes the number of active dApps on Cardano (ADA) to 127.

Also, over 150,000 new native tokens were minted on Cardano (ADA), while the count of Plutus scripts (smart contracts logics designs) eclipsed 8,200.

The net transaction count also increased: compared to April 2023 results, it added over 1.8 million and exceeded the 67.2 million transaction milestone.

The developers released the new version of node software, Cardano Node v.8.0.0, to advance the interaction with on-chain staking pools operators (SPOs).

Besides that, Cardano (ADA) welcomed the hotly anticipated mainnet release of Marlowe, its unique open-source set of development tools designed to streamline smart contracts development.

Project Catalyst Fund 10 kicks off on June 21, 2023

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano's (ADA) Marlowe is poised to be a backbone of its developer ecosystem as it accelerates the process of dApps onboarding.

Related
Cardano Financial Smart Contracts Platform Marlowe Now Available on Mainnet: Details

The first-ever mainnet-compatible release of Cardano's L2 solution Hydra was also presented in May.

In terms of ecosystem development, IOG shared the details for Project Catalyst Fund 10, the next iteration of Cardano's community-driven incubation program.

Starting from June 21, all applicants can introduce their products in order to get generous grants in ADA tokens.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for May 31
05/31/2023 - 18:25
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for May 31
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP to $1? Top Trader Speculates
05/31/2023 - 18:10
XRP to $1? Top Trader Speculates
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Gets Listed on New Exchange
05/31/2023 - 17:55
Cardano Meme Coin SNEK Gets Listed on New Exchange
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide