Cardano (ADA) Shares May 2023 Retrospective: New Projects, Transaction Count Increase, Tech Upgrades

Here's what happened in Cardano (ADA) ecosystem in last 30 days

As the global cryptocurrency ecosystem encountered a kind of stagnation in the past month, Cardano's (ADA) developers from Input Output Global registered a number of notable milestones. Also, the details of the next phase of the largest Cardano (ADA) products incubator, Project Catalyst, were announced.

14 new dApps, 67.2 million transactions, Marlowe mainnet: May 2023 in Cardano (ADA)

According to the monthly retrospective, Cardano's (ADA) ecosystem was growing slowly but surely in May 2023. Namely, one decentralized application launched in mainnet, while 14 other dApps are in the making. In total, that pushes the number of active dApps on Cardano (ADA) to 127.

1/ The weekly development update is released every Friday on #EssentialCardano. This thread recaps the main highlights from the previous month. Discover how many projects launched on #Cardano in May, and the growth of native tokens, token policies, transactions, and scripts. pic.twitter.com/XmLZKLUqO6 — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) May 31, 2023

Also, over 150,000 new native tokens were minted on Cardano (ADA), while the count of Plutus scripts (smart contracts logics designs) eclipsed 8,200.

The net transaction count also increased: compared to April 2023 results, it added over 1.8 million and exceeded the 67.2 million transaction milestone.

The developers released the new version of node software, Cardano Node v.8.0.0, to advance the interaction with on-chain staking pools operators (SPOs).

Besides that, Cardano (ADA) welcomed the hotly anticipated mainnet release of Marlowe, its unique open-source set of development tools designed to streamline smart contracts development.

Project Catalyst Fund 10 kicks off on June 21, 2023

As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano's (ADA) Marlowe is poised to be a backbone of its developer ecosystem as it accelerates the process of dApps onboarding.

The first-ever mainnet-compatible release of Cardano's L2 solution Hydra was also presented in May.

In terms of ecosystem development, IOG shared the details for Project Catalyst Fund 10, the next iteration of Cardano's community-driven incubation program.

Starting from June 21, all applicants can introduce their products in order to get generous grants in ADA tokens.