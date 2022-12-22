North Korean Hackers Accused of Stealing $1.2 Billion in Crypto Funds

Thu, 12/22/2022 - 20:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Crypto-related criminal activities are being used as a highly profitable yet risk-free method for North Korea to gin up more cash
North Korean Hackers Accused of Stealing $1.2 Billion in Crypto Funds
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Over the last five years, North Korean cybercriminals have reportedly stolen an impressive 1.5 trillion won (around $1.2 billion) worth of crypto, according to a report by the Associated Press. 

This year alone, North Korean hackers managed to steal 800 billion won ($625 million), which is roughly half of the entire sum. It has been estimated that 100 billion ($78 million) had been stolen from South Korean entities over the aforementioned period of time. 

Related
FTX Founder Free on Hefty $250 Million Bail
It has been suggested that North Korea is using cybercrime to gain a much-needed source of funding for its fragile economy and nuclear program. 

The authoritarian state has suffered from a double whammy of harsh U.N. sanctions and pandemic-related difficulties. 

In April, the U.S. government linked North Korean hackers to the theft of $620 million worth of cryptocurrency from the video game Axie Infinity, which is believed to be one of the largest crypto heists ever recorded. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Price Analysis for December 22
12/22/2022 - 20:00
XRP Price Analysis for December 22
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image FTX Founder Free on Hefty $250 Million Bail
12/22/2022 - 18:53
FTX Founder Free on Hefty $250 Million Bail
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Peter Schiff Claims He Understands Bitcoin Much Better Than Bitcoiners
12/22/2022 - 18:08
Peter Schiff Claims He Understands Bitcoin Much Better Than Bitcoiners
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya