North Korea Targeting Japanese Crypto Exchanges

Sun, 10/16/2022 - 16:23
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Japanese cryptocurrency businesses have been in the crosshairs of North Korean hackers for years
North Korea Targeting Japanese Crypto Exchanges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a report by The Japan News, which cites information provided by the  National Police Agency, several Japanese exchanges have suffered from cyberattacks conducted by the notorious Lazarus Group, which is believed to be directly controlled by the North Korean government.

The employees of affected companies were tricked into opening phishing emails sent by hackers. Their computers ended up getting infected with viruses.

It was identified that Lazarus was behind the hacking incidents after an investigation that was conducted by regional police and the NPA’s cybercrime unit.   

North Korean hackers have been attacking Japanese businesses for several years.

The NPA deliberately made all the details about the recent wave of attacks public in order to spread awareness.

As reported by U.Today, the burgeoning cryptocurrency sector in Southeast Asia has been the main target of North Korean hackers for a long period of time.

The authoritarian state uses stolen crypto in order to fund its weapons programs after being slapped with a litany of sanctions.

Lazarus was responsible for some of the biggest hacks of 2022, including the Ronin heist.

North Korean hackers would often rely on the Tornado Cash mixer in order to launder their funds, which prompted the U.S. government to ban the cryptocurrency tumbler.

#Cryptocurrency Crime
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16
10/16/2022 - 16:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Here's Why Ethereum's Price Crashed So Low Since Merge: Details
10/16/2022 - 15:07
Here's Why Ethereum's Price Crashed So Low Since Merge: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SEC v. XRP: Ripple Partner TapJets Defends XRP Utility in New Brief to Court
10/16/2022 - 14:44
SEC v. XRP: Ripple Partner TapJets Defends XRP Utility in New Brief to Court
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev