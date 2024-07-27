    'No US Dollar by 2045': Samson Mow Reacts to Michael Saylor's Epic Forecast

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    BTC vs USD: Samson Mow has made his bet
    Sat, 27/07/2024 - 12:00
    'No US Dollar by 2045': Samson Mow Reacts to Michael Saylor's Epic Forecast
    Samson Mow has recently commented on a presentation by fellow BTC proponent Michael Saylor. In his post on X, Mow expressed his support for Saylor’s Bitcoin prediction.

    “By 2045 the dollar will not exist,” he wrote.

    Source: Samson Mow/X

    The picture refers to a slide from MicroStrategy’s boss he showed during his Bitcoin 2024 Conference keynote in Nashville.

    'Everything to Zero Against Bitcoin': Max Keiser Shares Epic Prediction
    Edward Snowden on Bitcoin: We Are Winning
    SHIB Sheds Its Meme Coin Status, Here's Shiba Inu Team's Proof It's Not Just Meme

    Michael Saylor predicted Bitcoin could reach $13 million by 2045, requiring a 29% annual return and a market cap of $280 trillion. In a bullish scenario, it could hit $49 million, while the bearish case suggests $3 million.

    Saylor's comments sparked criticism from Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff, who accused him of advocating for a government bailout of Bitcoin, suggesting taxpayers would be left holding the losses.

    Bitcoin recently rose from near $65,000 to almost $68,000, following a significant drop below $64,000 when $300 million worth of cryptocurrency was liquidated.

