'No US Dollar by 2045': Samson Mow Reacts to Michael Saylor's Epic Forecast

Samson Mow has recently commented on a presentation by fellow BTC proponent Michael Saylor. In his post on X, Mow expressed his support for Saylor’s Bitcoin prediction.

Advertisement

“By 2045 the dollar will not exist,” he wrote.

The picture refers to a slide from MicroStrategy’s boss he showed during his Bitcoin 2024 Conference keynote in Nashville.

Michael Saylor predicted Bitcoin could reach $13 million by 2045, requiring a 29% annual return and a market cap of $280 trillion. In a bullish scenario, it could hit $49 million, while the bearish case suggests $3 million.

Saylor's comments sparked criticism from Bitcoin skeptic Peter Schiff, who accused him of advocating for a government bailout of Bitcoin, suggesting taxpayers would be left holding the losses.

Ironically, @saylor is looking for a government #Bitcoin bailout. He knows the Bitcoin blockchain letter is running out of chain and wants the U.S. government to become the buyer of last resort, leaving American taxpayers as the ultimate bag holders in the Bitcoin pyramid scheme. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) July 26, 2024

Bitcoin recently rose from near $65,000 to almost $68,000, following a significant drop below $64,000 when $300 million worth of cryptocurrency was liquidated.

Despite concerns, the distribution of 95K Bitcoins from Mt. Gox's insolvency did not negatively impact the market, with Bitcoin prices regaining stability.