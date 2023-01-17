NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski Caught Up In Ongoing Crypto Lawsuit

Tue, 01/17/2023 - 20:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski is now allegedly caught up in an ongoing saga involving Voyager
NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski Caught Up In Ongoing Crypto Lawsuit
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski is facing fresh legal scrutiny over his involvement in the turbulent world of crypto. Plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against the Dallas Mavericks and team owner Mark Cuban have issued a subpoena to Gronkowski over the football player's endorsement of cryptocurrency firm Voyager Digital, The Atletic reports

Gronkowski became a brand ambassador for Voyager Digital in September 2021 and his publicized support allegedly played a role in attracting customers who have invested in the controversial product.

The lawsuit alleges that numerous customers were misled by Cuban and others who wrongfully advertised the platform. 

Related
Shiba Eternity Game Devs Now Accept Ideas from Users: Details
In court filings, plaintiffs' attorneys stated they are weighing suing Gronkowski alongside Cuban and other defendants involved with Voyager. An email attachment included with their motion alleges that depositions of both Gronkowski and NASCAR driver Landon Cassill were conducted or are pending.

When approached for comment on speculation that he would become a named defendant in the case, Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus declined further comment, according to the report. 

It remains unknown at this stage when, if ever, prosecutors will decide whether to add Gronkowski as an official defendant or if Voyager Digital will resolve its current issues.

#Mark Cuban #Voyager News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Major Tezos (XTZ) Upgrade Proposal Unveiled by Nomadic Labs
01/17/2023 - 18:55
Major Tezos (XTZ) Upgrade Proposal Unveiled by Nomadic Labs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BONE Price Jumps 16% Since Weekend, New Listing Announced
01/17/2023 - 16:27
BONE Price Jumps 16% Since Weekend, New Listing Announced
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Yves Saint Laurent Plans to Jump on NFT Train
01/17/2023 - 16:21
Yves Saint Laurent Plans to Jump on NFT Train
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya