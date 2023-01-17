NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski Caught Up In Ongoing Crypto Lawsuit

Retired NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski is now allegedly caught up in an ongoing saga involving Voyager

NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski is facing fresh legal scrutiny over his involvement in the turbulent world of crypto. Plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit against the Dallas Mavericks and team owner Mark Cuban have issued a subpoena to Gronkowski over the football player's endorsement of cryptocurrency firm Voyager Digital, The Atletic reports.

Gronkowski became a brand ambassador for Voyager Digital in September 2021 and his publicized support allegedly played a role in attracting customers who have invested in the controversial product.

The lawsuit alleges that numerous customers were misled by Cuban and others who wrongfully advertised the platform.

In court filings, plaintiffs' attorneys stated they are weighing suing Gronkowski alongside Cuban and other defendants involved with Voyager. An email attachment included with their motion alleges that depositions of both Gronkowski and NASCAR driver Landon Cassill were conducted or are pending.

When approached for comment on speculation that he would become a named defendant in the case, Gronkowski's agent Drew Rosenhaus declined further comment, according to the report.

It remains unknown at this stage when, if ever, prosecutors will decide whether to add Gronkowski as an official defendant or if Voyager Digital will resolve its current issues.