NFL Rivals Official Game Expands for Season 2

NFL Rivals, the officially licensed video game of the National Football League and the National Football League Players Association, announced today the launch of its second season, dubbed Year 2.

NFL Rivals, the only official video game licensed by the U.S. National Football League, announces the date of its next season release. The new season - Year 2 - will launch to coincide with the NFL Kickoff on Sept. 5, 2024, and is set to be an exciting milestone in mobile sports gaming.

Following a massively successful inaugural season that saw over five million downloads, and more than 115 million games played, NFL Rivals is poised to elevate its success even further with a host of new features and updates.

Building on the strong foundation of its first year, the game is set to offer players an enriched gaming experience and a range of innovative additions.

Ed Kiang, vice president of video gaming at the NFL, is sure that immersive gameplay will attract a new cohort of players in the coming season:

As we enter the second year of our partnership with Mythical Games, we look back at the incredible first year of NFL Rivals and the success the game achieved worldwide. Leveraging that momentum, Y2 will draw fans further into the realm of being a general manager of an NFL team with improved arcade-style gameplay and updates that continue to provide fans with ownership over their gaming experience.

In Year 2, NFL Rivals promises to deliver an even more immersive experience with the introduction of new gameplay modes, distinctive pack drops and offerings and incredible partnerships, along with a community refresh, providing fresh opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite sport in novel ways.

NFL Rivals becomes official Kansas City Chiefs partner

Sophie Gage, VP, Business & Legal Affairs at NFL Players Inc, the marketing and licensing arm of the NFLPA, is excited by NFL Rivals' vision and accomplishments:

The magic of NFL Rivals lies in the way it brings fans closer to the game they love, and at the heart of this journey are the NFL players themselves. It’s their skills and authenticity that make it so much fun and engaging for millions of fans around the world. This unique connection is what fuels the game’s success and drives its growth, and we’re excited to watch it evolve as more fans join in on the fun.

Recently, NFL Rivals announced a new partnership with Super Bowl LVIII Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The partnership, which will also launch at the start of the 2024 NFL season, is a part of NFL Rivals’ ongoing efforts to reach fans and further enhance the connection between the mobile game and football excitement on the field.

NFL Rivals is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.