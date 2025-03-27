Advertisement
    NEXUS Reshapes Rewards in Play-to-Earn Segment

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 11:04
    NEXUS Play-to-Earn game introduces more rewarding bonus design for all new and existing players
    NEXUS Reshapes Rewards in Play-to-Earn Segment
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Developed by leading team PLAYA3ULL, NEXUS game allows every player to experience a new design of ownership with a balanced and structured reward system.

    NEXUS reimagines ownership in Play-to-Earn, here’s how

    Launched in September 2023, NEXUS is a competitive third-person multiplayer battle arena shooter game that blends fast-paced action with strategic team-based gameplay. Built on Unreal Engine 5, it aims to leverage high-quality visuals and smooth mechanics to turn every match into an immersive experience.

    At its core, NEXUS is a 5v5 tournament-style shooter, where players must defend their base while attacking their opponents' stronghold. The game features a variety of weapons, abilities and customizable loadouts, allowing players to tailor their style of play. 

    But being built on Web3, NEXUS is unlike the typical multiplayer shooter. It embraces a "play-to-earn" model, offering in-game rewards without any pay-to-win elements. This means success is based purely on skill, strategy and teamwork rather than financial investment.

    In an industry dominated by microtransactions, paywalls and centralized control, PLAYA3ULL aims to elevate the experience by putting players first. Its games are developed along principles that emphasize true player ownership and meaningful rewards, making NEXUS more than just another competitive shooter.

    NEXUS ensures that players have full ownership of their in-game assets. Whether it is weapon skins, character upgrades, or other earned assets, players have true control over their in-game belongings, which can be freely traded, sold or utilized in ways that give players actual value beyond the game itself. 

    With NEXUS, players can earn real, tangible rewards based on their in-game performance and participation, ensuring that dedication is met with meaningful incentives.

    This model enhances engagement within the game’s community. It also shifts power away from developers and toward the community, ensuring that NEXUS remains fair, competitive and rewarding for those who invest their time into it.

    NEXUS released entirely novel rewards structure for all players

    For various players using different strategies in their NEXUS journeys, the developers from PLAYA3ULL designed a multi-directional reward system. The rewards come in different forms, from in-game assets that players truly own to other tangible incentives that extend beyond the game itself.

    The new architecture includes performance-based rewards, time-based incentives, NFT-based enhancements and special event bonuses. 

    To grab performance-based rewards, players earn tokens during a match depending upon their performance and team results, with assists, eliminations and objectives contributing to individual performance bonuses. This means that skilled players who dominate in matches and contribute to their team’s success earn higher-tier rewards.

    Time-based incentives are set to allow regular players who consistently engage in matches and game modes to receive rewards for their dedication. There are also daily and weekly missions that grant additional rewards, and long-term engagement bonuses reward veteran players with exclusive in-game assets.

    To enhance their Play-to-Earn experience, players can acquire tradable in-game NFTs that provide gameplay benefits and unique fancy cosmetics. There are also NFTs with staking opportunities so players can earn passive rewards over time.

    Last but not least, players are invited to take part in special time-limited events. The events and tournaments offer exclusive rewards, creating opportunities for players to earn unique items.

    This feature-rich reward system in NEXUS ensures that value flows back to the players rather than being locked behind paywalls. By incorporating competitive rewards, passive earning potential and long-term incentives, NEXUS creates a sustainable play-and-earn model that prioritizes fairness and engagement.

    By providing robust marketplace integration, PLAYA3ULL has made NEXUS into something more than another Web3 game — it is a player-driven economy where participation directly translates to real value.

