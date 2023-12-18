Advertisement
AD

Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
XRP has been struggling for long time, but reversal might be around corner
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 12:46
Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

XRP finds itself at a crossroads, being shaky on pivotal support levels that may either bolster a new wave of growth or succumb to further dips. Analyzing the XRP/USDT chart, XRP has been tracing a path that is difficult to analyze, with technical indicators suggesting key support and resistance levels that could define its short to mid-term trajectory.

Advertisement

The most immediate support for XRP is evident at the $0.56 mark, a level that has previously served as a springboard for price rebounds. Breaching this level might see XRP test the next support zone around the $0.54 area, which coincides with a historically strong psychological and technical floor for the asset.

XRP USDT Chart
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

On the resistance front, XRP faces an obstacle at approximately $0.63, a barrier that must be overcome to signal a bullish trend. If XRP were to break past this resistance, it might clear the path toward the next resistance level near $0.70, aligning with previous price peaks and establishing a pattern of higher highs.

Related
Charles Hoskinson Ends It All With XRP Community: Unexpected Answer

Advertisement

Two growth scenarios are on the table for XRP. The first envisions a fast-paced breakthrough, where a surge in buying pressure propels XRP above the $0.63 mark, with significant volume backing the movement. This scenario relies on a strong market catalyst, perhaps in the form of favorable news from Ripple's ongoing litigation or a sudden shift in investor sentiment toward altcoins.

The second scenario is a slow and steady upward trajectory, where XRP slowly builds support at each key level, demonstrating resilience and attracting cautious optimism from long-term investors. This path aligns with a more organic growth approach, possibly driven by Ripple's underlying advancements in technology and strategic partnerships in the industry.

The possibility of a price reversal in the foreseeable future is tangible. Factors such as Ripple's legal developments, overall market trends and the inflow of institutional investment into cryptocurrency could play pivotal roles.

#XRP
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Astar Network (ASTR) Skyrockets 44% on Major Exchange Listing
2023/12/18 12:44
Astar Network (ASTR) Skyrockets 44% on Major Exchange Listing
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum: Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Dumps $71 Million in ETH
2023/12/18 12:44
Ethereum: Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Dumps $71 Million in ETH
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Hold Tight as Top Analyst Eyes $37,500 per BTC
2023/12/18 12:44
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Hold Tight as Top Analyst Eyes $37,500 per BTC
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave
Next XRP Support Level Might Launch New Growth Wave
Astar Network (ASTR) Skyrockets 44% on Major Exchange Listing
Astar Network (ASTR) Skyrockets 44% on Major Exchange Listing
Ethereum: Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Dumps $71 Million in ETH
Ethereum: Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Dumps $71 Million in ETH
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Hold Tight as Top Analyst Eyes $37,500 per BTC
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls Hold Tight as Top Analyst Eyes $37,500 per BTC
Fusionist (ACE) Token Ignites 20% Rally on Binance and OKX Debut: Details
Fusionist (ACE) Token Ignites 20% Rally on Binance and OKX Debut: Details
Crypto Bloodbath: $130 Million in Longs Destroyed as Bull Market Takes Break
Crypto Bloodbath: $130 Million in Longs Destroyed as Bull Market Takes Break
XRP Rockets With Jaw-Dropping 338% Surge in Weekly Fund Inflows
XRP Rockets With Jaw-Dropping 338% Surge in Weekly Fund Inflows
4.2 Trillion SHIB Moved as SHIB Price Drops 16.55%
4.2 Trillion SHIB Moved as SHIB Price Drops 16.55%
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Metric to Watch in Drive Toward Bull Cycle
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Metric to Watch in Drive Toward Bull Cycle
Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Ends Speculation on His New Token
Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Ends Speculation on His New Token
Show all
Advertisement
AD