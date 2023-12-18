Advertisement
Charles Hoskinson Ends It All With XRP Community: Unexpected Answer

Arman Shirinyan
Charles Hoskinson made it clear once and for all
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 08:53
Charles Hoskinson Ends It All With XRP Community: Unexpected Answer
The crypto community is no stranger to heated exchanges and drama among their community leaders and influencers. The latest to add to this list is Charles Hoskinson and his decisive detachment from the XRP community.

The rift, as it appears, dates back to comments made by Hoskinson a year ago, where he stated that "XRP provides no partnership or technical value." These remarks did not go unnoticed by the XRP community, prompting David Schwartz, Ripple's CTO, to step in and urge Hoskinson to reconsider his stance. However, the call for dialogue seemed to have fallen on deaf ears as there was no response from Hoskinson.

In the midst of XRP's legal struggles and performance woes, Hoskinson not only reaffirmed his previous statements but escalated the conflict by labeling the community as "toxic" and "petty," and even going so far as to tag some members as "conspiracy theorists." This doubling down was met with a mixture of backlash and calls for reflection from the XRP community, yet Hoskinson's position remained steadfast.

A year on, Hoskinson stands unyielding, reiterating his assertion about XRP's lack of value. The conversation, shared on social media, shows a brief but telling exchange where a representative from the Good Morning Crypto show highlights the anniversary of Hoskinson's initial comment and probes for his current stand. Hoskinson's one-word reply, "Yes," made it extremely clear to everyone.

The backdrop to this controversy is not just ideological but also financial. XRP has indeed seen better days, with its price performance trailing behind and failing to inspire confidence among investors. Its struggles have been compounded by the ongoing legal battles and the lack of use cases that would push the price of the asset up in the current market.

