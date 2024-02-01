Nexo Joins International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications

A newly announced membership is expected to enable Nexo to actively engage and contribute to critical areas such as regulatory compliance and spreading the word about blockchain development.

Crypto lender Nexo joins major industry association INATBA

Nexo, a veteran digital asset service, officially announced today its membership in the International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA). With INATBA membership, Nexo will be directly involved in the processes of discussions regarding crypto regulation and education.

Image by Nexo

INATBA, renowned for its pivotal role in facilitating connections between governmental bodies and the blockchain ecosystem, offers a unique platform that bridges the gap between private tech companies, lawmakers and watchdogs.

Through collaboration, thought leadership and direct engagement with policymakers, INATBA actively fosters the responsible growth of blockchain technology and its regulation.

Bianca Veleva, Head of Legal and Regulatory Compliance at Nexo, is excited by the opportunities the INATBA membership unlocks for Nexo and the global B2C crypto ecosystem as a whole:

In the face of our growing industry, we felt the need for a partner to assist us in lending a powerful voice to the blockchain space to shape the standards for legal and regulatory compliance – a feat INATBA shines, given its recent impact on crypto-assets regulation in Europe, including direct involvement in definitions within the Markets in Crypto Asset Regulation (MiCA) and Transfer of Funds Regulation (TOFR).

First of all, Nexo's contribution will be focused on key sectors of the blockchain segment, such as finance, legal and regulatory compliance, and education on taxes in Web3, AML/CFT policies and the EU’s MiCA framework.

Building better regulatory compliance together

Ricardo Simoes, INATBA Executive Director, welcomes Nexo as the newest addition to its list of organization members:

We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Nexo as the newest member of the INATBA community. Nexo's unwavering commitment to innovative fintech solutions underpinning blockchain technology, perfectly aligns with INATBA's mission to encourage collaboration and spearhead the global adoption of blockchain.

As an INATBA member, Nexo joins the ranks of IBM, Deutsche Börse AG, Binance and many other industry giants, all poised to actively participate in the development of blockchain solutions that prioritize transparency, user trust and regulatory compliance.

This membership is a testament to Nexo's dedication to integrating and developing cutting-edge technology combined with a robust legal framework.