Dogecoin Knock-Off Ends Up Being a Scam

According to data provided by blockchain security firm PeckShield, DogeMother, one of the countless Dogecoin offshoots, is actually a scam.



The price of the BNB Chain-based cryptocurrency has collapsed by 91%.

Image by @PeckShieldAlert

PeckShield has urged cryptocurrency investors not to fall prey to the sham.



Ironically, DogeMother was pitched by its developers as “the most caring” new coin that was “unruggable.” It has a total supply of 1,000,000 tokens.



The developers claimed that all decisions would be made by the community.



People were promised to receive guaranteed rewards for purchasing the token.



The project, however, had many red flags. On its official website, it misleadingly claimed that one would be able to buy his or her mom a Lambo with profits made from investing, a promise that is typically made by scammers.



The Telegram channel of the token is no longer available after an apparent rugpull.