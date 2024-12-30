Mysterious $361.5 Million Bitcoin Transfer Sparks Hot Discussion Within Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto community carefully watches the blockchain space for large transactions, which reflect the current whale activity. According to Whale Alert, a blockchain sleuth that tracks down large cryptocurrency transfers, earlier today, a massive amount of Bitcoin was transferred by cryptocurrency whales.

Staggering Bitcoin transfer revealed

Slightly less than six hours ago, the above-mentioned blockchain data source shared the details of a crypto transfer, which carried almost $400 million worth of Bitcoin.

The post said that anonymous wallets had exchanged $361,584,691worth of Bitcoin — 3,856 BTC.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 3,856 #BTC (361,584,691 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown new wallethttps://t.co/0ezLQX40lr — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 30, 2024

In the comments thread, an X user pointed out at the mighty power of blockchain transfers, which cannot be beaten by bank transactions — the transfer fee for moving the $361.5 million in crypto comprised merely 0,00066 BTC, which equates to $61,57: “Thats the power of payment. You can pay this much for 2 usd fees.”

Another commentator wrote that this potentially could be an over-the-counter (OTC) purchase/sale or a cryptocurrency exchange/whale restructuring their crypto wallets: “Large BTC transfer indicates potential OTC deal or exchange cold wallet restructuring.”

Bitcoin predicted to hit $350,000 by Kiyosaki

Over the weekend, the renowned investor and writer who authored the best-selling book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, published a tweet to speak with his multimillion audience on X about Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki touched on several topics in it. The first was criticizing the boss of the world’s largest wealth management fund BlackRock, Larry Fink. Kiyosaki tweeted that Fink had begun to dump BTC, most likely referring to massive — close to $200 million — Bitcoin outflows by the company last week in a single day.

Then the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author said that he would continue to buy Bitcoin, contrary to his earlier tweets, in which he claimed that once BTC surpassed $100,000, he would stop doing that. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared above $108,000 in early December, but currently it is trading at slightly above the $93,000 price level. Kiyosaki believes that Larry Fink is suppressing the price so that whales are able to continue buying it.

Financial guru Kiyosaki also doubled down on his ultra-bullish price prediction, made approximately a month ago. According to it, the investment expert sees Bitcoin soaring as high as $350,000 next year, largely thanks to a pro-Bitcoin presidential candidate winning the recent election.