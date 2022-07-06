Mushe (XMU) Token Debuts on UniSwap to Challenge DOGE Supremacy

As XMU presale is over, the token makes it to the largest multi-chain DEX in Web3

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a successful presale which saw the price of the Mushe (XMU) rocketing, Mushe World’s XMU token is now available on UniSwap.

Mushe has widely been considered a project for the future. Upon launching to UniSwap, Mushe made some exciting announcements to their community. We will soon be receiving the BETA version of the Mushe Wallet, a DeFi wallet which will allow customers to buy, hold and exchange cryptocurrencies and NFTs with future plans, including securing a digital banking partnership and the launch of a Mushe prepaid card which will allow you to convert your crypto holdings into fiat currency and spend it at merchants all over the world.

Mushe also announced that they would soon be opening the XMU staking program allowing customers who wish to go long on Mushe the chance to earn interest on their holdings. Mushe staking will be available to anyone who holds 125,000 XMU tokens or more.

The XMU token is built on the Ethereum blockchain network. It is set to migrate to Stellar, which is purpose-built for digital currencies, and Solana to make the most of its super-fast blockchain technology for the upcoming MusheVerse platform.

For newcomers looking to get involved and buy Mushe token, you will need a compatible ERC20 wallet such as Metamask or Trust Wallet, which will need to be connected to UniSwap.

Image by Mushe

Once the wallet is connected, you will need to press the swap button and specify Mushe (XMU) contract address: 0x56123908ACA89bf60cE9659aE9F4589E46c8D2cF.

Alternatively, you can click here.

After this, all that is left to do will be to confirm the amount of XMU tokens you would like to buy and the crypto you would like to exchange for it and complete the swap.

Image by Mushe

Mushe has stated it plans to launch the XMU token onto more exchanges very soon and is confident it can build a community and experience a following similar to that of mainstream cryptos.

