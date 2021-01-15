ENG
RU

Mt. Gox Creditors Can Finally Claim Lost Bitcoins. Is Market About to Collapse?

News
Fri, 01/15/2021 - 17:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Mt. Gox creditors' wait is over after reaching a deal with CoinLab
Mt. Gox Creditors Can Finally Claim Lost Bitcoins. Is Market About to Collapse?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Seattle-based crypto startup incubator CoinLab has reached a deal with Mt. Gox creditors after a long-lasting legal battle, allowing them to claim 90 percent of lost Bitcoin funds, according to Bloomberg reporter Matt Leising.

A total of 137,891 BTC ($4.9 billion) is expected to be distributed to the users of the now-defunct exchange that shut down in February 2014 following the largest cryptocurrency hack in history. Mt. Gox — which was the dominant crypto trading platform at that time — lost a staggering 850,000 BTC.

Considering that their coins have dramatically appreciated over the past six years, most creditors might be tempted to cash out their profits, exerting selling pressure on the whole market.   

As reported by U.Today, private equity firm Fortress Investment Group started offering creditors $1,300 per Bitcoin in exchange for their claims last February after previously coming up with a $900 offer.   

Bitcoin is trading at $36,170 on the Bitstamp exchange at press time.  

Related Mt. Gox Bitcoin Exchange’s Mark Karpeles to Appeal Data Manipulation Conviction
Related
Mt. Gox Bitcoin Exchange’s Mark Karpeles to Appeal Data Manipulation Conviction

A stopping block 

CoinLab joined forces with Mt. Gox back in November 2012 to serve the exchange's customers in North America. Their partnership soon went awry. In 2013, Mt. Gox was taken to court by CoinLab for allegedly breaching their contractual agreement before countersuing. 

The multi-year civil rehabilitation process was delayed by CoinLabs's upping the original claim from $75 million to mammoth $16 billion.               

#Bitcoin News#Mt Gox News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bakkt CEO Speaks About XRP as His Crypto Exchange Plans to Add More Cryptocurrencies
News
01/12/2021 - 06:39

Bakkt CEO Speaks About XRP as His Crypto Exchange Plans to Add More Cryptocurrencies

Alex Dovbnya
article image "Institutions Don't Have Their Fill Yet": Mike Novogratz
News
01/13/2021 - 18:52

"Institutions Don't Have Their Fill Yet": Mike Novogratz

Alex Dovbnya
article image Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Stands by His $400,000 Bitcoin Target, but He Has Major Warning
News
06:25

Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Stands by His $400,000 Bitcoin Target, but He Has Major Warning

Alex Dovbnya