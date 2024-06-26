MrKrab Token (KRBS) Presale Kicks off, Accepts Crypto and Fiat

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

First-ever crab-themed cryptocurrency token debuts in presale with staking and trading opportunities on large centralized exchanges. Crypto enthusiasts are invited to join with crypto and fiat deposits.

MrKrab Token (KRBS) presale running on multiple chains

Inspired by Mr. Krabs, one of the most beloved characters of Nickelodeon’s 1999 series SpongeBob SquarePants, new-gen cryptocurrency MrKrab Token (KRBS) invites all crypto enthusiasts to join its presale.

Image by MrKrab Token

The MrKrab Token (KRBS) presale initiative is running only on the project’s main website. Meme coin fans can purchase KRBS with Ether (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) in the ERC-20 version or by sending Solana’s SOL token to address

4FFDTvPFsqLKN5rrnt9zccJQjw28exxaZEFjz1sFswqf.

In addition, there is an opportunity to purchase KRBS with Binance Coin (BNB), the native cryptocurrency of BNB Smart Chain. However, users who pay with BNB cannot inject their tokens into KRBS staking pools.

Besides that, investors can purchase KRBS with fiat using their Visa/MasterCard credit cards. The transactions themselves are processed by Web3Payments, a reliable crypto-to-fiat infrastructure provider.

Listings on mainstream CEXes announced by MrKrab Token (KRBS) team

Right now, the expected presale completion date is set for July 1, 2024. The exact date of the token's claim will be announced upon the token sale completion.

KRBS staking opportunities will be introduced and discussed in a special staking portal, the team says.

The distribution of the token supply is set to underscore the commitment of the team to create a community-first just-for-fun cryptocurrency. Namely, the team allocated 50% of KRBS total supply for presal,e while 30% of KRBS will fuel its liquidity ecosystem across various centralized and decentralized services. Marketing activities and a staking ecosystem will be fueled with 10% each.

According to the MrKrab Token (KRBS) public roadmap, in Q3, 2024, the team will be laser-focused on community management and associated events. In Q4, 2024, the KRBS token will debut on exchanges.

Veteran services XT.com Toobit, and Latoken are among the first exchanges to kickstart KRBS trading in USDT pairs.

In 2025, the team is going to start outreach programs and deploy a number of functionality updates for the project and its token.