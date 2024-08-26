    TON-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Listed on Major US Exchange

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    TON-based DOGS token has secured listing on Crypto.com
    Mon, 26/08/2024 - 16:15
    TON-Based Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rival Listed on Major US Exchange
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Crypto.com, one of the leading U.S.-backed exchanges, has announced the listing of the DOGS (DOGS) token. 

    Its users will be able to purchase it with the U.S. dollar (USDT), the euro and a slew of other fiat currencies. 

    The meme coin upstart, which is powered by The Open Network (TON), is based on Spotty, a canine mascot created by Telegram founder Pavel Durov. 

    Notably, the cryptocurrency has its own bot on Telegram that allows users to collect tokens by participating in various activities (such as inviting friends or subscribing to social media channels). Loyal users and premium subscribers can expect to receive more tokens. 

    Last week, Binance introduced the DOGS token on its Launchpod platform, pushing the token closer to the mainstream.

    Earlier today, the exchange announced that the TON network upgrade was taking longer than expected due to "unforeseen issues," which is why deposit and withdrawal services are currently suspended.

    Telegram Wallet has warned that several exchanges are experiencing performance issues due to the release of DOGS. Hence, its exchange function has been temporarily disabled. "Our exchange feature is temporarily unavailable, but don’t worry — we're working hard to resolve this and get everything back to normal soon," the announcement said.

    TON ecosystem takes hit

    Last week, the price of TON, the native token of the eponymous network, took a double-digit hit following Durov's arrest. 

    Despite this, it remains the 11th biggest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of roughly $14.1 billion.   

    According to a recent report by Fortune, the popular social media app is rife with "everything illegal."

    #Telegram Open Network (TON) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #DOGS News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

